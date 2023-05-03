Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Secures Pan India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users

Zoom Secures Pan-India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users

The company will be able to offer its cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) service 'Zoom Phone' to MNCs, businesses in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 May 2023 15:28 IST
Zoom Secures Pan-India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom sees India as a strategic growth market

Highlights
  • With these licences, Zoom will be able to offer PBX service 'Zoom Phone'
  • PBX works as a local telephone exchange for companies or organisations
  • It helps them in managing conference call services

Web conference company Zoom Video Communications (ZVC) has secured a pan-India telecom licence that will enable it to offer telephone services as well to the enterprise customers, ZVC said on Wednesday.

US-based Zoom has been offering voice and video conference service through its website and app.

"ZVC India, parent firm Zoom Video Communications, has received the Unified License with Access – pan India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD – International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)," the company said in a statement.

With these licences, the company will be able to offer its cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) service 'Zoom Phone' to multinational corporations (MNCs) and businesses operating in India, the company said.

"With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience,” said ZVC General Manager and Head, India and SAARC Region, Sameer Raje.

PBX works as a local telephone exchange for enterprises and helps them in managing conference call services.

"This important milestone underscores our continued focus in India, a strategic growth market for Zoom, and our commitment to bringing new and innovative collaboration solutions to India users," Raje said.

Zoom Phone grew more than 100 per cent year-on-year globally in fiscal year 2023, surpassing 5.5 million seats in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the statement said.

Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with cloud PBX service.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Phone, ZVC, Zoom India, India, Telecommunication, International Long Distance, PBX, Department of Telecommunications
Bengali Detective Thriller Series 'Shabash Feluda' Releases May 5 on Zee5

Related Stories

Zoom Secures Pan-India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
  2. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  3. Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  5. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leaked Online: Check Full Specifications
  6. Zoom Can Now Provide Telephone Services to Customers in India: All Details
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  8. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  9. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  10. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. UIDAI Allows Citizens to Verify Email, Mobile Number Linked to Aadhaar via New Feature on App, Website
  2. Online Gaming Sector to Attract Investment Once Taxation Policy Is Finalised: FM Sitharaman
  3. Zoom Secures Pan-India Telecom License, Can Now Offer Telephone Services to Users
  4. Bengali Detective Thriller Series 'Shabash Feluda' Releases May 5 on Zee5
  5. US Government May Impose Disciplinary 30 Percent Taxes on Crypto Miners: Details
  6. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Uber Records 29 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenues With Much Higher Gross Bookings Amid Rising Demand
  8. Technology Industry Allowing 'Deluge' of Misinformation to Drown Out Reliable Information, RSF Says
  9. Lava Agni 2 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 7a Promo Images Leak Online, Suggests 90Hz Refresh Rate Display, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.