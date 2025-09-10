Technology News
Nothing OS 4.0 With Android 16 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Design Teased Ahead of Rollout

Nothing OS 4.0’s first closed beta for the Nothing Phone 3 was announced in July.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 15:47 IST
Nothing Phone 3 (pictured) was launched in July and could get Nothing OS 4.0 first

  • Nothing OS 4.0 was recently confirmed to launch in Autumn
  • Nothing OS 4.0 might bring several redesigned elements
  • The company could introduce new features with the update
Nothing first teased the launch of its upcoming operating system (OS) update during the launch of its current flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, in July. Later, a Nothing Community post highlighted that the first Closed Beta of the Nothing OS 4.0 has started rolling out to the Nothing Phone 3. Now, the company has announced that the first stable version of the upcoming Nothing OS version will be launched soon, with the rollout to follow subsequently.

Nothing OS 4.0 Will Roll Out to Eligible Phones Soon

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UK-based smartphone maker has announced that it will start rolling out the stable version of the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 to Nothing Phone models soon. Moreover, the Carl Pei-led tech firm has also teased the UI design of its upcoming user interface. Primarily, the company showed the design of various icons that will be redesigned with the soon-to-be-released OS update in a video.

The upcoming Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update will feature a circular torch icon carrying a red coloured torchlight. The Bluetooth switch, the dark mode on and off button, the rumoured temperature monitor widget, and the brightness adjustment widget also appear with a circular icon.

The company could be launching a few new features, too, as an unspecified icon with an umbrella image and a wheel-like object are also shown with a circular icon. The to-do list could also get a new to-do-list widget with a square icon, along with a new pill-shaped switch with the Nothing OS 4.0 update.

Dduring the launch of the company's latest Nothing Phone 3 model, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, will start rolling out to Nothing devices in Autumn 2025.

The latest announcement comes weeks after the Carl Pei-led tech firm started rolling out the first Closed Beta of the Nothing OS 4.0 to the Nothing Phone 3. This beta version allowed select users to test the upcoming Nothing OS version to report bugs and other issues, while also giving feedback on the upcoming features. This is done so that most issues are resolved before the update is rolled out to the public.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing OS 4, Android 16, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
