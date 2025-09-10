Nothing first teased the launch of its upcoming operating system (OS) update during the launch of its current flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, in July. Later, a Nothing Community post highlighted that the first Closed Beta of the Nothing OS 4.0 has started rolling out to the Nothing Phone 3. Now, the company has announced that the first stable version of the upcoming Nothing OS version will be launched soon, with the rollout to follow subsequently.

Nothing OS 4.0 Will Roll Out to Eligible Phones Soon

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UK-based smartphone maker has announced that it will start rolling out the stable version of the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 to Nothing Phone models soon. Moreover, the Carl Pei-led tech firm has also teased the UI design of its upcoming user interface. Primarily, the company showed the design of various icons that will be redesigned with the soon-to-be-released OS update in a video.

The upcoming Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update will feature a circular torch icon carrying a red coloured torchlight. The Bluetooth switch, the dark mode on and off button, the rumoured temperature monitor widget, and the brightness adjustment widget also appear with a circular icon.

The company could be launching a few new features, too, as an unspecified icon with an umbrella image and a wheel-like object are also shown with a circular icon. The to-do list could also get a new to-do-list widget with a square icon, along with a new pill-shaped switch with the Nothing OS 4.0 update.

Dduring the launch of the company's latest Nothing Phone 3 model, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, will start rolling out to Nothing devices in Autumn 2025.

The latest announcement comes weeks after the Carl Pei-led tech firm started rolling out the first Closed Beta of the Nothing OS 4.0 to the Nothing Phone 3. This beta version allowed select users to test the upcoming Nothing OS version to report bugs and other issues, while also giving feedback on the upcoming features. This is done so that most issues are resolved before the update is rolled out to the public.