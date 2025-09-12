Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices

Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices

Microsoft’s latest audio generation in Copilot is powered by the homegrown MAI-Voice-1 AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 September 2025 16:28 IST
Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The new Copilot feature is available to all users of the platform via a personal account

Highlights
  • Native audio generation in Copilot is available in three different modes
  • It is currently part of the Copilot Labs experience
  • The three modes include Scripted, Emotive, and Story
Advertisement

Microsoft is adding another new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to Copilot, giving it the ability to natively generate audio. On Wednesday, the Redmond-based tech giant announced that Copilot is getting a new audio generation feature where users will be able to hand it a script and it will convert it into an AI voiceover in different styles. Since it is native voice generation, none of the modes will sound like typical text-to-speech models. Notably, the company is powering this capability via the homegrown MAI-Voice-1 AI model.

Microsoft's Copilot Can Now Read Aloud Your Scripts

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, announced the release of Copilot's new audio generation modes. He highlighted that these are powered by the MAI-Voice-1 AI model, which was released at the end of August. Currently, this experience is only available via Copilot Labs when signing in using a personal account.

There are three modes to try out. First is the Scripted mode, where the AI chatbot reads out the input verbatim, without adding any unnecessary flair or style. These are best used for tasks such as formal announcements, document narration, and information presentation.

The second mode is dubbed Emotive. Suleyman says it is more focused on making the input sound dramatic and flashy. The voice here will include a wide range of intonation, pitch, and tone to deliver a performative piece. This is ideal for advertising, marketing, or informal narration.

Copilot's final audio generation mode is Story. This is the most versatile format, which includes multiple voices and characters. The company says this mode is ideal for storytelling, podcast-like presentations, and analysis-related tasks. The feature is currently free to use, although Microsoft has not mentioned any rate limits. It is unclear when the feature will be released into the Copilot mobile and desktop apps.

Notably, at the time of release, Microsoft said the MAI-Voice-1 is a speech generation model that natively generates expressive and natural-sounding voice. It can generate a full minute of audio in under a second on a single GPU. The tech giant trained the model on around 15,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Audio
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week

Related Stories

Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  4. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  5. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  6. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  8. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery and This Snapdragon Chip
  9. Gemini Might Soon Let More Users Switch to Split Screen
  10. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch in India
  2. RWA Tokens Surge 11 Percent as On-Chain Value Hits $29 Billion
  3. Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices
  5. EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
  6. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Alongside New Apple Watch Models, AirPods Pro 3
  7. Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
  8. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  10. Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »