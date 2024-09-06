Nothing OS 3.0 update based on Android 15 has been reportedly leaked. It is said to include a redesigned Control Centre with new quick toggles, a new clock face design, and an updated setup wizard. Additionally, the update may also bring performance enhancements and refinements related to the camera, interface and security of Nothing smartphones. The update was reportedly spotted on the Nothing Phone 2a. It is expected to bring significant upgrades over the current Nothing OS 2.5 firmware.

The folks at SmartPrix were able to get their hands on a pre-release version of the Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Nothing Phone 2a. It reportedly includes features such as a new boot animation which brings a dot matrix font to the Nothing logo. There also appears to be a new animation while unlocking the smartphone with fingerprint authentication.

As per the report, the Control Centre redesign is one of the biggest changes in the update. Upon first swipe, users will reportedly see Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. Swiping down further may bring up the Mute toggle, which includes a total of three options: Mute, Vibrate, and Sound. Users can also swipe left to access more toggles which can be customised by tapping the pencil icon.

The update also reportedly includes a new lock screen clock and there may be more customisation options for the said screen. If users do not like their customised lock screen anymore, there may be a new option for resetting it to the original Nothing layout.

Further, the update changelog reportedly includes a new “Inter” font, while there may also be a new font for app titles, replacing the Dot Matrix font. Nothing is also said to have added a Charging Assistant which may inform the user if the charging process isn't optimised. Users may also be able to make additional changes related to their handset's battery health, with the new smart and custom charging modes.