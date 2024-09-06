Technology News
Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations

The Control Centre redesign is said to be one of the biggest changes in the update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 15:17 IST
Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations

Nothing Phone 2a currently runs on Nothing OS 2.5 firmware

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 update for its smartphones is reported to have been leaked
  • It may include features such as redesigned a Control Centre
  • The update is said to be based on an Android 15 beta OS
Nothing OS 3.0 update based on Android 15 has been reportedly leaked. It is said to include a redesigned Control Centre with new quick toggles, a new clock face design, and an updated setup wizard. Additionally, the update may also bring performance enhancements and refinements related to the camera, interface and security of Nothing smartphones. The update was reportedly spotted on the Nothing Phone 2a. It is expected to bring significant upgrades over the current Nothing OS 2.5 firmware.

Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak

The folks at SmartPrix were able to get their hands on a pre-release version of the Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Nothing Phone 2a. It reportedly includes features such as a new boot animation which brings a dot matrix font to the Nothing logo. There also appears to be a new animation while unlocking the smartphone with fingerprint authentication.

As per the report, the Control Centre redesign is one of the biggest changes in the update. Upon first swipe, users will reportedly see Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. Swiping down further may bring up the Mute toggle, which includes a total of three options: Mute, Vibrate, and Sound. Users can also swipe left to access more toggles which can be customised by tapping the pencil icon.

The update also reportedly includes a new lock screen clock and there may be more customisation options for the said screen. If users do not like their customised lock screen anymore, there may be a new option for resetting it to the original Nothing layout.

Further, the update changelog reportedly includes a new “Inter” font, while there may also be a new font for app titles, replacing the Dot Matrix font. Nothing is also said to have added a Charging Assistant which may inform the user if the charging process isn't optimised. Users may also be able to make additional changes related to their handset's battery health, with the new smart and custom charging modes.

Nothing OS, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing update
