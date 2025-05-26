Technology News
English Edition
Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Price, Specifications Surface Online; May Offer IP69 Rating, 1.5K Display

Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are listed to pack 7,000mAh batteries.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 14:44 IST
Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Price, Specifications Surface Online; May Offer IP69 Rating, 1.5K Display

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 lineup will be announced on May 27
  • They run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.
  • Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are currently listed on Amazon Germany site
Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be unveiled on May 27 in India and global markets. Ahead of the official debut, the GT-series smartphones have been listed on a retailer website, suggesting their price details and specifications. The Realme GT 7 is listed with a 6.78-inch display, while the Realme GT 7T sports a 6.68-inch display. The phones are listed with 50-megapixel camera setups, 7,000mAh batteries, and an IP69-certified build.

Realme GT 7 Series Price (Listed)

The unannounced Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are listed on the Amazon Germany website. The vanilla Realme GT 7 is listed for EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 72,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Realme GT 7T is shown with a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

Realme GT 7 is listed on the e-commerce site in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue shades, while the GT 7T is shown in IceSense Blue and IceSense Yellow colours.

realme gt7 amazon Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 is listed on the Amazon Germany website
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

As per the listing, the Realme GT 7 has a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 6,000nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and has a 7,700mm vapour chamber cooling setup. The phone is seen with a triple rear camera unit said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS support.

The Realme GT 7T is listed with a 6.68-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset under the hood and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Both Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T are shown to pack 7,000mAh batteries and an IP69-rated build. They seem to be running on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

The Realme GT 7 lineup will be announced on May 27 in select global markets and India. It will go on sale in India through Amazon. 

Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 Specifications, Realme GT 7T Specifications, Realme GT 7 Price, Realme GT 7T Price, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
