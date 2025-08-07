Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE were accidentally listed in black and grey colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (pictured) were launched in October 2023

  • Galaxy Buds 3 FE was allegedly listed on Samsung’s Latin America website
  • Samsung is likely to unveil the earphones in September
  • They are shown in a stem-style design
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is expected to launch in the near future, and the South Korean technology firm has accidentally listed the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones on its website. In a listing for the TWS headset, which has since been removed, the company revealed its design, colour options and price. The earphones are shown in two colour options with a stem-style design. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is expected to feature a bigger battery than its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds FE. The company is likely to unveil the earphones alongside its Galaxy S25 FE smartphone in September.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price (Expected)

The yet-to-be-announced Galaxy Buds 3 FE were spotted on Samsung's Latin America website, though the page has since been taken down. However, several users on X managed to capture and share screenshots of the listing, offering an early glimpse at the upcoming earbuds. As per the listing, the earphones are priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 11,300).


The listing included images of the GalaxyBuds 3 FE in black and grey colourways. They are shown to feature an updated design with stems, resembling the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds have an in-ear design with silicone tips.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in September, likely alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. The TWS earphones have already been spotted on IECEE and BIS certification sites. Listed under model number SM-R420 for the earbuds and EP-QR420 for the case, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are said to include a 100mAh battery per earbud, with the charging case getting a 900mAh battery.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE is expected to come with upgrades over the original Galaxy Buds FE. The latter was launched in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. They are available in Graphite and White colour options. They have an IPX2 rating for water resistance and are advertised to deliver up to six hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled. The headset is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of listening time along with the charging case.

