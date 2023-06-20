Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses

Bitcoin bagged a profit of 1.82 percent to trade at the price point of $26,873 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) on Tuesday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 June 2023 11:23 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market capitalisation reached $1.08 trillion on June 20

Highlights
  • Tether saw gains
  • Ripple recorded losses
  • Cardano also reeled under losses

The crypto price chart seemed to make its way out of the severe loss zone on Tuesday, June 16, after more tokens reflected profits than drops. Bitcoin bagged a profit of 1.82 percent to trade at the price point of $26,873 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) on Tuesday. This is the first time in days that the most expensive cryptocurrency stepped into the trading arena with gains in its kitty. Over the last day, the price of Bitcoin grew by $478 (roughly Rs. 39,183).

Ethereum, like Bitcoin, did see gains, registering a slightly smaller rise than BTC. With a miniscule gain of 0.56 percent, ETH is trading at the price point of $1,733 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Ether went up by $10 (roughly Rs. 820).

“BTC's value over $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh) for the second day in a row. This could be treated at the new psychological support level for BTC, while resistance remains at $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh). In a recent development for Ether meanwhile, Ethereum developers have proposed raising the validator limit by 6,300 percent, from 32 ETH to 2048 ETH. This comes at the backdrop of the significant expansion of the validator set in ETH's ecosystem, leading to network congestion,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

Most other altcoins joined Bitcoin and Ether on the profit-making side of the crypto price chart.

These include Tether, Dogecoin, Solana, Polygon, and Litecoin.

Profits also added to the values of Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Monero, Stellar, Cronos, and Near Protocol, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

The overall valuation of the crypto market rose by 1.07 percent in the last 24 hours to reach the mark of $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,22,702 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“The outflows for digital assets amounted to $5.1 million in the previous before a humble pick up of inflows. The bull market sentiment continues among investors even as no significant surge in BTC prices can be foreseen in the near future,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Leo recorded losses on Tuesday.

Cosmos, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Bitcoin Cash also recorded price dips on the crypto charts.

Industry insiders are hopeful, however, that the positive developments generating around the crypto market will have a lasting impact.

“Despite the challenges, there are some positive signs for the bitcoin market. Fidelity Investments, the third-largest asset manager in the world, is reportedly considering applying for a spot bitcoin ETF. This could help to legitimize bitcoin as an investment and attract more institutional investors into the space,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

In other news, a UK bill promoting crypto regulations has been approved by the parliament. The bill—Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB)—is now entering the final stages before it is pushed as a law. The bill treats all crypto as regulated activity, considers stablecoins under UK's payment rules, and proposes measures to supervise crypto promotions.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Suzuki Partners with SkyDrive to Work on Electric ‘Flying' Cars; Production Likely to Start Next Year

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  2. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  3. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  4. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. Why Hackers Are Threatening to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen From Reddit
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price Tipped: Check Here
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  9. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  10. Vivo X90s to Launch on This Date; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre
  2. Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details
  3. Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
  4. Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses
  5. Reddit Hackers Threaten to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack Over API Changes: Report
  6. Suzuki Partners with SkyDrive to Work on Electric ‘Flying' Cars; Production Likely to Start Next Year
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  8. Softbank CEO Says He is ‘Heavy User’ of ChatGPT, Speaks to OpenAI’s Sam Altman Often
  9. EU Lawmakers Approve Rules to Make Phone and Laptop Batteries Easier to Replace
  10. WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.