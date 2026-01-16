The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G will be launched in India soon, according to a report. The lineup, comprising Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, was introduced in the global markets in December. While the company has only teased about their availability in India, their launch date has now been leaked. The Redmi handsets are expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Redmi Note 15 Series in India, following the debut of the vanilla Redmi Note 15 5G earlier this month.

In a SmartPrix report, tipster Yogesh Brar writes that the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be launched in India on January 27. The Pro+ model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which was launched by Qualcomm in August 2025.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is reported to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the upcoming handset may pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is also said to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

As per the report, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is expected to stick to a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The tipster claims the upcoming Pro model has the same primary camera as the Pro Plus variant, but gets a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is reported to pack a larger 6,580mAh battery, but with a slower charging speed.

Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. They may come with a promise of four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Redmi recently also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G in India, but details about its availability remain under wraps. The Pro variant was recently spotted on Geekbench, bearing the model number 25080RABDI. This listing hints towards the smartphone's imminent debut in the country.