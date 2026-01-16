Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 13:33 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is offered in four colourways globally

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ may debut on January 27 in India
  • The Pro+ model is expected to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Both phones are expected to ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
Advertisement

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G will be launched in India soon, according to a report. The lineup, comprising Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, was introduced in the global markets in December. While the company has only teased about their availability in India, their launch date has now been leaked. The Redmi handsets are expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Redmi Note 15 Series in India, following the debut of the vanilla Redmi Note 15 5G earlier this month.

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date

In a SmartPrix report, tipster Yogesh Brar writes that the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be launched in India on January 27. The Pro+ model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which was launched by Qualcomm in August 2025.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is reported to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the upcoming handset may pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is also said to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

As per the report, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is expected to stick to a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. The tipster claims the upcoming Pro model has the same primary camera as the Pro Plus variant, but gets a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is reported to pack a larger 6,580mAh battery, but with a slower charging speed.

Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G are expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. They may come with a promise of four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

Redmi recently also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G in India, but details about its availability remain under wraps. The Pro variant was recently spotted on Geekbench, bearing the model number 25080RABDI. This listing hints towards the smartphone's imminent debut in the country.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Premium Smartphones
  3. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Here's When the Motorola Signature Will Launch in India
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Is Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Tecno Spark Go 3 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Series, iPhone Fold Could Launch With These Specifications
  9. iPhone 17e Launch Timeline Leaked Again Alongside Key Specifications
  10. Top Deals on Echo, Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
  3. Top Deals on Echo and Fire TV Devices During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  4. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
  5. MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9500s Flagship Chipset, Rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Dimensity 8500 Midrange Chipset
  6. Tecno Spark Go 3 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Square Enix Confirms New Life Is Strange Game for 2026; Full Reveal on January 20
  8. iPhone Fold to Feature More Durable Hinge Built Using Liquid Metal Material, Tipster Claims
  9. Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Realme 16 5G Specifications Leak via Retailer Listing; to Feature Dimensity 6400 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »