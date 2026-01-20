Bitcoin Tests Key Support as Crypto Market Stays in Consolidation Mode

Bitcoin traded near $90,900 (roughly Rs. 82.7 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure amid rising macro uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $90,900 (roughly Rs. 82.7 lakh), based on today's market data. According to analysts, recent liquidations of leveraged positions and ignited trade tensions have intensified downward movements. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $3,118 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh), remaining slightly weaker than Bitcoin but holding above key support levels. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 82.75 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.84 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

After failing to break above $98,000 (roughly Rs. 89.18 lakh), market participants stated that Bitcoin is testing whether the $92,000 (roughly Rs. 83.75 lakh) zone will hold as support. Analysts added that the recent drop was amplified by liquidations, with hundreds of millions of dollars in leveraged long positions wiped out. They noted that price action has settled into a tight range, with macro developments now driving sentiment.

Liquidations, Trade Tensions Shape Market Sentiment

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $916(roughly Rs. 83,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $131 (roughly Rs. 11,900). XRP hovered around $1.95 (roughly Rs. 177), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.12 (roughly Rs. 10.9).

Commenting on the technical structure and macro impact, Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said, “Renewed US-Europe tariff tensions have pressured risk assets, pulling some capital toward gold and cash and increasing volatility in digital assets. Despite the pullback, investment demand remains steady. Crypto exchange-traded products attracted about $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 20,026 crore) in net inflows last week, led by Bitcoin and supported by Ethereum funds.”

Commenting on broader market dynamics, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “The past 24 hours have highlighted crypto's relevance not through price moves, but through what they reveal about power, trust, and coordination in global finance. As institutions like the IMF emphasise AI-driven growth, it reflects reliance on centralised capital allocation, coordinated policy, and optimistic projections. Crypto exists alongside this system, built on transparent rules and verifiable networks rather than assumptions.”

Sharing his longer-term outlook, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said, “The key forces expected to influence crypto prices in 2026 include how market cycles adapt beyond traditional halving narratives, the pace at which institutional products like ETFs mature, and macro drivers alongside regulatory progress that provide clearer frameworks for digital assets, all of which are quietly underpinning Bitcoin's trading behaviour.”

Overall, Bitcoin's ability to defend the $92,000 (roughly Rs. 83.7 lakh) support zone and avoid a drop toward $90,000 (roughly Rs. 81.93 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction. Meanwhile, a sustained move above the $94,600–$96,000 (roughly Rs. 86.1 lakh–Rs. 87.3 lakh) resistance band could improve sentiment.

