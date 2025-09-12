Technology News
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market

Bitcoin’s price rises and Ethereum crosses the $4,550 mark, while altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin surge.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 13:30 IST
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Bitcoin nears $115,500 as Ethereum and altcoins record strong gains in Friday’s trade

Highlights
  • Bitcoin rallies to $115,500 amid ETF inflows
  • Ethereum tops $4,550; Solana up over 7 percent
  • Market sentiment turns bullish ahead of Fed decision
Bitcoin extends its bullish rally on Friday, climbing to a three-week high of $115,500 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore), while Ethereum gained nearly 3 percent to reach $4,500 (roughly Rs. 4 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap data. CPI rose at 2.9 percent in August, and US inflation data that matched expectations were key factors that led to the rise in the market. Traders feel optimistic as they factor in a possible 25bps Federal Reserve Cut next week, along with consistent inflows into Bitcoin ETFs and softer PPI readings, which are also key components that are resulting in investor confidence. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin trades close to Rs. 1.01 crore, while Ethereum stands at Rs. 4 lakh.

Altcoins Also Gain Momentum as Traders Eye Softer Inflation and ETF Inflows

The positive sentiment saw prices of altcoins like Solana (SOL) climb to $239 (roughly Rs. 21,100), up by more than 7 percent in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 5.4 percent at $0.26 (roughly Rs. 23), XRP holds steady at $3.06 (roughly Rs. 270), and Binance Coin (BNB) at $909 (roughly Rs. 80,200). Most altcoins remain range-bound as traders eye macroeconomic cues and ETF activity for direction. 

Highlighting the impact of macro data and institutional flows, Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said,
Bitcoin is trading strongly at a 3-week high of $115,500 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) after CPI data came in line with expectations at 2.9 percent. With a steady inflation metric and softer PPI figures, the market has factored in a 25bps rate cut next week. Moreover, the $741 million inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have also added to the upward pressure.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, noted that the surge reflects Bitcoin's appeal in uncertain macro conditions, “Bitcoin's rise to a two-week high near $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) ahead of the US CPI data reflects growing investor anticipation around macroeconomic signals [...] While the rally underscores Bitcoin's role as a potential hedge in uncertain times, it's important to remember that such moves are often accompanied by heightened volatility around key data releases. The next 24–48 hours will be crucial.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk pointed out that Bitcoin briefly touched higher resistance before sellers capped gains, “The rally highlights renewed bullish sentiment, but the rejection above $116,000 shows that sellers remain active at this key resistance level [...] Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $928 million (roughly Rs. 7,970 crore) in inflows. US equities also gained on the possibility of a rate cut, with the S&P 500 rising 0.8 percent.”

With Bitcoin holding above $115,500 (Rs. 1.01 crore) and altcoins gaining traction, the sentiment across crypto markets is bullish. A successful breakout above $116,000 (roughly Rs. 1.02 crore) could set the stage for a test of $118,000 (roughly Rs. 1.04 crore), while strong support sits at $113,700 (roughly Rs. 1 crore). Traders are closely monitoring upcoming Fed decisions, which may dictate whether the ongoing rally extends into next week. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, ETH, Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
