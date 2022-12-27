Technology News

Fidelity Plans to Expand in NFT and Metaverse Sectors, Trademark Filings Show

Fidelity Investments has filed for a total of three trademark applications.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 13:02 IST
Fidelity Plans to Expand in NFT and Metaverse Sectors, Trademark Filings Show

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Fidelity

Fidelity is also looking to bring about a digital wallet to help people store their assets

Highlights
  • Fidelity is a US-based company founded in 1946
  • Fidelity is looking to engage more directly with Web3 elements
  • Fidelity has been adding crypto services to its retirement plans

The NFT and metaverse sectors did not particularly see an exceptionally profitable run this year. Despite the ongoing market downturn, Fidelity has planned to expand its presence in the Web3 sectors of NFTs and the metaverse. The US-based investment giant is looking to offer financial and investment services to people around the world, in the metaverse. The company has filed for three trademark applications, that indicate its interest in launching a crypto trading and management services in a fully functional virtual universe ecosystem.

Mike Kondoudis, a trademarks attorney lawyer famed for sharing glimpses into newly filed applications on Twitter, posted about Fidelity's upcoming Web3 plans.

The screenshot of Fidelity's filings shared by Kondoudis indicated that the company is exploring avenues to launch a service for ‘virtual real estate' investing, that would help people purchase plots in the metaverse.

Fidelity Investments, founded in 1946 in Boston, US, is touted as one of the largest asset managers in the world.

The company has been showing undeterred interest in the crypto sector, despite the volatility associated with the digital assets.

In April this year, Fidelity Investments announced that its 401(k) plan — a retirement savings plan offered by a host of US-based companies with added tax benefits — that would allow participants to invest up to 20 percent in Bitcoin, via its retirement plan.

Later in June, Fidelity Investments digital assets arm had promised to double down on hiring to serve clients who want to invest in crypto assets.

Now the company is planning to dive deeper into the Web3 sphere while also looking to bring about a digital wallet to help people store their assets.

As of September this month, over 3,600 trademark applications were filed around the sectors of cryptocurrency, Web3, metaverse, and NFTs in the US.

The month of March this year, recorded maximum NFT-related applications having been filed at 1,078.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Fidelity Investments, Metaverse, NFT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance
Featured video of the day
Instagram Security Checkup Feature: Here Is All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Fidelity Plans to Expand in NFT and Metaverse Sectors, Trademark Filings Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Teasers Show Off Back Panel With Hasselblad Branded Cameras
  4. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Launch Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  7. Data of 40 Crore Twitter Users, Including Sundar Pichai, on Sale: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Get Brightness, Cooling Performance Boost
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Right to Repair Online Portal, NTH Mobile App, More Announced by Piyush Goyal
  2. Fidelity Plans to Expand in NFT and Metaverse Sectors, Trademark Filings Show
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance
  4. Twitter Hack: Private Data of 40 Crore Users Up for Sale; Hacker Extorting CEO Elon Musk: Report
  5. Lava X3 (2022) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $900 Million, Scales Rs. 300 Crore in India
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Design Teased in Official Renders; Hasselblad Branded Triple Rear Cameras Shown
  8. BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well
  9. Honor 80 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6.67-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.