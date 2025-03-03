Technology News
US President Donald Trump Unveils Plans for Crypto Strategic Reserve, Sector Responds Positively

Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana being considered for the US’ strategic crypto reserve.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 19:18 IST
US President Donald Trump Unveils Plans for Crypto Strategic Reserve, Sector Responds Positively

Photo Credit: Reuters

As per CoinMarketCap, the chosen crypto assets are on the top ten list

Highlights
  • President Trump wishes to make US the crypto capital of the planet
  • Trump has not revealed a timeline for the creation of this reserve
  • Industry leaders have expressed optimism about foreseeable growth  
US President Donald Trump, who envisions making the US the global hub for cryptocurrency, made a significant announcement over the weekend. In a post on Truth Social, the 78-year-old billionaire revealed that five cryptocurrencies—Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana—are being considered for inclusion in a US strategic crypto reserve. Industry leaders worldwide view this move as a potential catalyst for enhancing market credibility, driving growth, and accelerating adoption.

Donald Trump placed pro-crypto policies at the heart of his election campaign last year, and his return to the White House as the 47th US President ignited a market rally. Within days of his electoral victory, Bitcoin surged past the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 87.2 lakh) mark for the first time, reaching $108,000 (roughly Rs. 94.3 lakh), driving the broader crypto market into a profit surge in early 2025.

Expanding on his plans for a strategic crypto reserve, President Trump emphasised that the initiative would be instrumental in strengthening this 'critical industry' following a period of legal challenges.

“My Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve. I will make sure the US is the crypto capital of the world,” his post on Truth Social said.

According to CoinMarketCap, the chosen cryptocurrencies are on the list of top ten assets by market cap. Following President Trump's announcement, the prices of all five cryptocurrencies registered notable profits on Monday, March 3.

Industry Reacts

Members of the global crypto community have praised President Trump for actively considering the integration of cryptocurrency into the US national reserves framework.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Binance's Chief Marketing Officer, Rachel Conlan, emphasised that the US has strong long-term potential in the crypto sector—provided it maintains a balanced and sustainable approach.

“This move is likely to influence global regulatory approaches. The market's immediate response, adding over $300 billion (roughly Rs. 26,21,167 crore) in value demonstrates the strong demand for clear and forward-thinking regulatory action. This initiative could drive greater liquidity, attract institutional capital, and establish crypto as a core asset class within traditional financial markets,” Conlan noted.

Raj Karkara, the Chief Operating Officer at ZebPay pointed out that the US President has carefully picked out the crypto assets to be part of this reserve.

“Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano are fundamentally robust assets. These networks are battle-tested, offering security, scalability, and innovation that drive the digital economy forward. This reserve adds credibility to crypto,” Karkara told Gadgets 360.

Industry experts now anticipate a wave of changes in the crypto sector following President Trump's strong endorsement of virtual digital assets.

“Here's what I hope will happen – other countries join in the race to accumulate, regulations follow, sector attracts more talent,” Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch wrote in a post on LinkedIn, predicting the foreseeable impacts of US' strategic crypto reserve.

Reiterating the sentiments of many in the crypto industry, Delta Exchange CEO Pankaj Balani emphasised that India should view the crypto sector as a strategic opportunity to establish itself as a global leader.

“India should embrace this sector in order to participate in this industry as it grows. This will not only help us create more jobs and tax revenue for the government but also ensure that wealthy Indians don't look at moving their activity outside India,” said Balani, in a conversation with Gadgets 360.

As of now, no country has established a national crypto reserve. While the UAE and the EU have implemented regulatory frameworks for the crypto industry, the UK is targeting 2026 to finalise its crypto legislation.

India, meanwhile, continues to lead in crypto adoption, ranking among the fastest-growing markets on the Chainalysis index. Despite being widely recognised for its strong engineering talent in the Web3 space, the country has yet to establish a comprehensive legal framework for crypto regulation.

Under President Trump, the US SEC has taken a more crypto-friendly stance, forming a dedicated task force to expedite regulatory developments. In recent days, the agency has also dropped multiple cases against major crypto firms—including Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood, and OpenSea—that were initiated during former President Joe Biden's administration.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

