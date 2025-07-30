Technology News
English Edition

The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt is an American medical drama series that follows Dr. Michael and his team, who are healthcare professionals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:07 IST
The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This series is currently streaming on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • The Pitt is an American Medical Drama Television Series
  • Healthcare workers battle internal struggles while caring for others
  • Streaming now on JioHotstar in multiple languages
Advertisement

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt is an American medical drama that has finally landed on your digital screens. This Emmy-nominated series revolves around the healthcare professionals who face workplace politics, personal crises, and the impacts of external laws while handling critically ill patients. The series explores these intense themes and highlights the lives of healthcare professionals. From treating the critical cases to meeting standards to serve their noble calling, The Pitt has made an exceptional impact on the screen.

When and Where to Watch The Pitt

This series is currently streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this series.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Pitt

Set in the Pittsburgh Hospital, The Pitt follows Dr. Michael Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle, a senior healthcare professional, who has past trauma issues. As he serves his noble calling, along with his team, he has to face workplace politics. Likewise, they are impacted by the external laws, staff shortages, and internal struggles. The series explores diverse narratives of the medical profession. The sequences are worth watching and keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of The Pitt

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt features an outstanding star cast, including the talented Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, and more. The music composer of this medical drama is Gavin Brivik, whereas the cinematography has been done by Johanna Coelho. Also, the series has been directed by multiple directors, including Damian Marcano, Amanda Marsalis, John Wells, John Cameron, Quyen Tran, and Silver Tree.

Reception of The Pitt

This series was released on January 9th, 2025, on HBO Max, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of The Pitt is 8.9/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Drama, American, Medical, HBOMax, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitchat Mesh Chat App for iPhone That Works Without Internet Access

Related Stories

The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  3. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro Said to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 9500 SoC
  7. Lies of P Leads PS Plus Monthly Games Lineup for August
  8. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  9. Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Launch in September Next Year
  10. Moto G06 Spotted on Retailer Website; RAM, Colours and Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »