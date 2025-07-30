After a successful OTT run of Devika and Danny, JioHotstar is back with a new Telugu original series named Rambo in Love. This series is set to debut next month, and it will offer a fresh blend of comedy and romance for the audience. The series has been directed by Ajith Reddy and stars a talented cast like Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, and more. This series will follow a light-hearted love story that is guaranteed to entertain the viewers with humor and comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Rambo in Love

This Telugu romcom series is set to release on August 29, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The series will comprise 7 episodes. The viewers will need a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rambo in Love

The trailer of this upcoming Telugu series, Rambo in Love, has yet to be released. However, gathering assumptions from the poster release, Rambo in Love is a workplace romance comedy where an employee falls in love with his boss. The series is an amalgamation of comedy and humor. Also, after the success of previous Telugu OTT series, Rambo in Love is expected to entertain the viewers with its crazy comedy romance.

Cast and Crew of Rambo in Love

Rambo in Love is a Telugu Web Series that stars Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha, Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani, Keshav Deepak, and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha in prominent roles. The series has been directed by Ajith Reddy. Significantly, the music composition has been delivered by Saran Raghavan.

Reception of Rambo in Love

This is an upcoming Telugu Web series that is scheduled to release on August 29th, 2025. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about the success of the show.