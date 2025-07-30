Technology News
English Edition

Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?

Rambo in Love is an upcoming Telugu romcom series that has been directed by Ajith Reddy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:05 IST
Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

This Telugu romcom series is set to release on August 29th, 2025, only on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Rambo in Love is an upcoming Telugu Web Series
  • The plot revolves around a workplace romance with crazy comedy
  • Streaming starts from August 29th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

After a successful OTT run of Devika and Danny, JioHotstar is back with a new Telugu original series named Rambo in Love. This series is set to debut next month, and it will offer a fresh blend of comedy and romance for the audience. The series has been directed by Ajith Reddy and stars a talented cast like Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, and more. This series will follow a light-hearted love story that is guaranteed to entertain the viewers with humor and comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Rambo in Love

This Telugu romcom series is set to release on August 29, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The series will comprise 7 episodes. The viewers will need a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rambo in Love

The trailer of this upcoming Telugu series, Rambo in Love, has yet to be released. However, gathering assumptions from the poster release, Rambo in Love is a workplace romance comedy where an employee falls in love with his boss. The series is an amalgamation of comedy and humor. Also, after the success of previous Telugu OTT series, Rambo in Love is expected to entertain the viewers with its crazy comedy romance.

Cast and Crew of Rambo in Love

Rambo in Love is a Telugu Web Series that stars Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha, Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani, Keshav Deepak, and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha in prominent roles. The series has been directed by Ajith Reddy. Significantly, the music composition has been delivered by Saran Raghavan.

Reception of Rambo in Love

This is an upcoming Telugu Web series that is scheduled to release on August 29th, 2025. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about the success of the show.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTTRelease, OTT, Telugu, Romcom, Drama, Comedy, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  3. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  6. Oppo Find X9 Pro Said to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 9500 SoC
  7. Lies of P Leads PS Plus Monthly Games Lineup for August
  8. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  9. Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Launch in September Next Year
  10. Moto G06 Spotted on Retailer Website; RAM, Colours and Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »