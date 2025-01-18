ZEE5, a leading OTT platform in India, offers a diverse range of subscription plans in 2025 to cater to various viewer preferences and budgets. These plans provide access to an extensive library of movies, web series, and live TV channels, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment experience for users. The subscription options include Premium 4K, Premium Full HD and regional language packs, each designed to meet specific needs regarding video quality, device accessibility, and content preferences.

ZEE5 Premium Subscription Plans 2025

ZEE5 offers three main premium subscription plans:

ZEE5 Premium 4K

Cost: Rs. 1,199 per year

Benefits:

Access to all ZEE5 originals and exclusive content.

Ultra-high-definition streaming at 4K resolution.

Supports streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

Ad-free experience with high-quality audio.

This plan is ideal for users seeking the highest quality viewing experience with the flexibility to watch on multiple devices.

ZEE5 Monthly HD

Cost: Rs. 199 per month

Benefits:

Access to a vast library of movies, web series, and live TV.

Streaming in Full HD (1080p) resolution.

Allows streaming on two devices simultaneously.

Ad-free viewing experience.

This plan caters to users who prefer flexibility and high-quality content without the need for ultra-high definition.

ZEE5 South 4K

Cost: Rs. 1,199 per year

Benefits:

Similar benefits as the ZEE5 Premium 4K plan but focuses on regional content.

Access to popular South Indian movies and shows in 4K resolution.

This plan is perfect for viewers interested in regional cinema and programming.

ZEE5 Bundle Plans

Several telecom operators offer bundle plans that include free ZEE5 subscriptions. Here's a look at the options available through major service providers:

Airtel ZEE5 Bundle Plans

Airtel provides various prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans that come with complimentary ZEE5 subscriptions:

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 289 Plan: Provides a one-month ZEE5 subscription along with 1.5 GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

Provides a one-month ZEE5 subscription along with 1.5 GB of data per day and unlimited calling. Rs. 699 Plan: Offers a ZEE5 subscription as part of the plan.

Offers a ZEE5 subscription as part of the plan. Rs. 1,699 Plan: Includes a ZEE5 subscription along with 2 GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

Includes a ZEE5 subscription along with 2 GB of data per day and unlimited calling. Rs. 2,899 Plan: Provides a ZEE5 subscription along with 3 GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

Provides a ZEE5 subscription along with 3 GB of data per day and unlimited calling. Rs. 3,999 Plan: Offers a ZEE5 subscription along with 4 GB of data per day and unlimited calling.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 399 Plan: Provides a ZEE5 subscription along with unlimited calling and 30 GB of data.

Provides a ZEE5 subscription along with unlimited calling and 30 GB of data. Rs. 499 Plan: Includes a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 75 GB of data.

Includes a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 75 GB of data. Rs. 1,199 Plan: Offers a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 150 GB of data.

Offers a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 150 GB of data. Rs. 1,599 Plan: Includes a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 200 GB of data.

Includes a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 200 GB of data. Rs. 1,999 Plan: Provides a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 300 GB of data.

Provides a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 300 GB of data. Rs. 2,999 Plan: Offers a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 500 GB of data.

Offers a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 500 GB of data. Rs. 3,999 Plan: Includes a ZEE5 subscription, unlimited calling, and 1 TB of data.

Broadband Plans:

Rs. 699 Plan: Up to 40 Mbps speed + free ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to over 350 TV channels.

Up to 40 Mbps speed + free ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to over 350 TV channels. Rs. 899 Plan : Up to 100 Mbps speed + same benefits as above.

: Up to 100 Mbps speed + same benefits as above. Rs. 1,099 Plan: Up to 200 Mbps speed + includes Amazon Prime along with ZEE5.

Up to 200 Mbps speed + includes Amazon Prime along with ZEE5. Rs. 1,599 Plan: Up to 300 Mbps speed + comprehensive OTT access including Netflix.

Up to 300 Mbps speed + comprehensive OTT access including Netflix. Rs. 3,999 Plan: Up to 1 Gbps speed + full OTT benefits with ZEE5 and Netflix.

These bundles are designed for users who want comprehensive entertainment options alongside their telecom services.

Reliance Jio ZEE5 Bundle Plans

Reliance Jio also offers several plans that include free subscriptions to ZEE5:

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 399 Plan: Provides a complimentary one-year subscription to ZEE5 along with generous data allowances.

Provides a complimentary one-year subscription to ZEE5 along with generous data allowances. Rs. 1,049 Plan: Includes 2 GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and subscriptions to SonyLIV and ZEE5.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 399 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 75 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Provides unlimited voice calling, 75 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 699 Plan: Includes unlimited voice calling, 100 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Includes unlimited voice calling, 100 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 999 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 150 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 150 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 1,499 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 200 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Provides unlimited voice calling, 200 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 1,999 Plan: Includes unlimited voice calling, 300 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Includes unlimited voice calling, 300 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 2,999 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 500 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 500 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days. Rs. 3,999 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 1 TB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 30 days.

Broadband Plans:

Rs. 599 Plan: Up to 30 Mbps speed + free ZEE5 subscription.

Up to 30 Mbps speed + free ZEE5 subscription. Rs. 888 Plan: Up to 100 Mbps speed + free ZEE5 subscription.

Up to 100 Mbps speed + free ZEE5 subscription. Rs. 899 Plan: Up to 100 Mbps speed + free ZEE5 subscription.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) ZEE5 Bundle Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a variety of prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans that also come with free ZEE5 subscriptions:

Prepaid Plans:

Rs. 175 Plan: Provides access to over 15 OTT platforms, including ZEE5, and offers 10 GB of mobile data with a validity of 28 days.

Provides access to over 15 OTT platforms, including ZEE5, and offers 10 GB of mobile data with a validity of 28 days. Rs. 154 Plan: Includes 2 GB of data for the entire month and subscriptions to Vi Movies & TV Lite, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and other OTT platforms.

Includes 2 GB of data for the entire month and subscriptions to Vi Movies & TV Lite, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and other OTT platforms. Rs. 449 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a one-year ZEE5 Premium subscription.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a one-year ZEE5 Premium subscription. Rs. 979 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a one-year ZEE5 Premium subscription.

Provides unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a one-year ZEE5 Premium subscription. Rs. 299 Plan: Includes unlimited voice calling, 1.5 GB of data per day, and a ZEE5 Premium subscription.

Includes unlimited voice calling, 1.5 GB of data per day, and a ZEE5 Premium subscription. Rs. 499 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a ZEE5 Premium subscription.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 2 GB of data per day, and a ZEE5 Premium subscription. Rs. 699 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 3 GB of data per day, and a ZEE5 Premium subscription.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs. 401 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, 40 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months.

Provides unlimited voice calling, 40 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months. Rs. 551 Plan: Includes unlimited voice calling, 90 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months.

Includes unlimited voice calling, 90 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months. Rs. 751 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calling, 150 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months.

Offers unlimited voice calling, 150 GB of data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months. Rs. 1,201 Plan: Provides unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, 100 SMS per day, and a ZEE5 subscription for 12 months.

Broadband Plans:

Vi One Rs. 2,192 Plan: . Includes 90-day subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Hungama Music. Validity: 93 days.

. Includes 90-day subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Hungama Music. Validity: 93 days. Vi One Rs. 3,109 Plan: Prepaid SIM offering unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Includes 90-day subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Hungama Music. Validity: 93 days.

Prepaid SIM offering unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Includes 90-day subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and Hungama Music. Validity: 93 days. Vi One Rs. 8,390 Plan: Includes one-year subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and a Binge All Night subscription. Validity: 368 days.

Includes one-year subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and a Binge All Night subscription. Validity: 368 days. Vi One Rs. 12,155 Plan: Includes one-year subscriptions to ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, SonyLIV Mobile, Vi Movies & TV VIP, and a Binge All Night subscription. Validity: 368 days.

Please note that the availability and benefits of these plans may vary based on your location and the telecom's current offerings. It's advisable to check the latest details on their official website.

Best Movies and Series on ZEE5

Here are some popular movies and series currently available on ZEE5:

Popular Movies on ZEE5

Movie Name Genre IMDb Rating Hotel Mumbai Drama/Thriller 7.6 John Wick Action 7.4 Chintu Ka Birthday Comedy/Drama 8.0 Atomic Blonde Action/Thriller 6.7 Raanjhanaa Romance/Drama 7.6

Popular Series on ZEE5

Series Name Genre IMDb Rating Taj: Divided by Blood Historical 8.2 Rangbaaz Crime/Drama 8.3 Never Kiss Your Best Friend Romance/Drama 7.9 Poison Thriller 7.3 LalBazaar Crime/Drama 8.0

These selections highlight the variety of content available on the platform, catering to diverse viewer preferences.

FAQs

Can we watch live TV on ZEE5?

Yes, ZEE5 offers live TV channels as part of its subscription plans, allowing users to watch real-time broadcasts.

On how many devices can we watch ZEE5 simultaneously?

Depending on the subscription plan, users can stream on multiple devices simultaneously. The Premium HD plan allows streaming on two devices, while the Premium 4K plan supports up to four devices.

How many users can use a single ZEE5 subscription?

A single ZEE5 subscription can support multiple user profiles, enabling personalised viewing experiences for different users within the same account.

Which plan is best on ZEE5?

The optimal plan depends on individual preferences: