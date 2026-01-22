Technology News
Bait OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Riz Ahmed Comedy Series Online?

Bait is an upcoming British comedy series, soon going to be out on OTT.

Updated: 22 January 2026 12:39 IST
Bait OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Riz Ahmed Comedy Series Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon

Bait is an upcoming British comedy series by Riz Ahmed

Highlights
  • Riz Ahmed leads and writes this eerie psychological thriller series
  • A gripping story of an actor trapped between success and existential
  • Streaming exclusively on Prime Video from January 25, 2026
Bait is a British upcoming series in which Riz Ahmed is the writer and actor in the main lead.
This is about a struggling actor who is making a transition in his career. He gets a role of a lifetime where he finds himself stuck in an existential crisis, and eventually he comes to know it's a conspiracy. It is a psychological thriller. No spoiler for you, however, what you will find in it after watching it will blow your mind, and you will be able to call it the most eerie series of the year.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch it on Prime Video from January 25, 2026. Viewers can watch Bait from their homescreens.

Trailer and Plot

Riz is making his debut in the series. He has been doing crime episodes since 2017. The trailer of the series is about the acting career of Shah Latif, which takes a different turn. The trailer starts with Shah's sister checking online the news that he is going to play the role of James Bond. It comes as a surprise to them. Still, he thinks it could be the result of one of his auditions. However, his family is happy. Still, things will go unexpectedly, later.

Cast and Crew

Bait features Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha and Sajid Hasan as the main characters. However, the other supporting actors are Asiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya. It has been written by Riz Ahmed with other writers, Dipika Guha, Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Karen Joseph Adcock, Azam Mahmood, and Fatima Farheen Mirza. It was developed at Jax Media together with Left Handed Films for Amazon MGM Studios.

Reception

Bait is on social media, and there is a lot of buzz about it; however, there is no IMDb rating yet.

