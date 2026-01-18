Technology News
Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online

Sirai is a Tamil crime Courtroom drama that stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. The film explores the fine gap between a corrupt system and justice.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2026 18:04 IST
Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online

Photo Credit: Seven Screen Studio

Justice blurs when bias meets truth behind a murder charge

  • Sirai is a Tamil crime courtroom drama film
  • It stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Jan 23rd, 2026, on Zee 5
One of the most anticipated of Vikram Prabhu's films, Sirai, is finally set to drop on the digital screens. This Tamil crime courtroom drama film revolves around an escort police officer, whose primary duty to transfer the prisoners to court becomes an eye-opening experience, while changing the perception. The sequences of the film are thought-provoking, and explores the gritty police procedural. Further, the film takes a turn when the convicted prisoner is revealed as a victim of systemic biases and his quest for justice changes the dynamics.

When and Where to Watch Sirai

The will make its digital debut on January 23rd, 2026, exclusively on Zee5. The film will be available for the active subscribers only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sirai

Set in the backdrop of late 1990s and early 2000s, the film follows Head Constable Kathiravan (Played by Vikram Prabhu), an Armed Reserves (AR) officer, who was responsible to escort the prisoners from Vellore Central Prison to the Sivagangai Court. Just like another day, he is set to transfer a young muslim man named Adbul Rauf (Played by LK Akshay Kumar), who is accused of a murder.

However, during the journey, Kathiravan gets an opportunity to connect with Abdul, and only then he learns about his past and how falsely he has been accused of the crime, he has not even committed. This evokes a perspective within Kathiravan, where he is confronted by internal conflict and how a cruel system can cost an innocent's life.

Cast and Crew of Sirai

Written and directed by Suresh-Rajakumari and Tamizh, this film stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, accompanied by S Rajapandi, Anishma Anilkumar, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan, and more. The music composition has been done by Justin Prabhakaran, while Madhesh Manickam is the cinematographer.

Reception of Sirai

The film recently hit the theatres on December 25th, 2025, where it received a booming response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.5/10.

 

