Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz is an emotional drama that revolves around a disturbed father-son relationship shaped by tradition and unfulfilled expectations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 15:27 IST
Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz from February 6, 2026, on Z5.

Highlights
  • A powerful father–son drama rooted in faith, tradition, and emotional con
  • Explores stammering, identity, and the pressure of carrying a family lega
  • Set in a Gurudwara backdrop with a strong social and cultural message
Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz is a father and child disturbed bond that pulls them away because the child is not able to follow the legacy of his father and sing Shabad. His son has a passion towards football and wants to continue that. Besides this, he has a speech disorder, stuttering, because of which he cannot sing Shabad in Gurudwara. Although his father is so rude to him, he feels that he is faking it because he doesn't want to follow the ongoing tradition of the family.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz from February 6, 2026, on Z5. Its trailer went out last week.

Trailer and Plot

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz's trailer has released to give a glance at the series. There is a man who is following his reet and riwaz and wants his son to get into the business, which he does in Gurudwara, i.e. sing Shabad. The son expresses his disorder of stammering, because of which he can't sing. His father feels that he is doing it on purpose because he wants to follow his choice. Getting emotional for his father, he decides to sing Shabad on Gurupurva. What will happen next is out of the legacy and traditions. Watch the series to know the gripping climax and the bittersweet relationship of father and son.

Cast and Crew

Suvinder Vicky is the father, who is a Ragi singer. Mihir Ahuja is Guppi, who is the son with a stammering disorder. Taranjit Kaur is playing with his mother. Mahi Raj is his sister. The director of the series is Ameet Guptha. Rusk Media has produced it.

Reception

Shabad: Reet aur Riwaz has stellar actors, and it looks so promising. It has no IMDb rating yet is yet to be launched.

 

Comments

Further reading: Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz, Emotional Drama, ZEE5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
