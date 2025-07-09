Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Prototype Appears on Auction Site, Shows Tensor G5 Chipset and Design

Pixel 10 appears to have a pill-shaped rear camera unit, housing three camera sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 13:07 IST
Pixel 9 runs on the Tensor G4 chipset

  • Photos of alleged prototype Pixel 10 were listed on Chinese auction site
  • The upcoming phone seems to have a flat display
  • Pixel 10 series is likely to debut on August 20
Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to be announced on August 20, but ahead of it, there have been plenty of leaks and rumours on the Web. Most recently, an alleged prototype Pixel 10 has been listed on a Chinese auction website. The listing includes a photo of the alleged motherboard along with images of the Pixel 10 smartphone. The images show the rear design of the phone with a triple rear camera unit, including a telephoto sensor. 

Google Pixel 10 Prototype Leaked Online

A prototype motherboard for the Google Pixel 10 was listed on the Chinese auction site Goofish. The listing shows a Tensor G5 chip with the seller claiming that it's a Pixel 10 prototype motherboard, EVT1.0 (Engineering Validation Testing), engineering system, 'guaranteed to boot'. It is marked at CNY 7,777 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

pixel 10 goofish Google Pixel 10

Photo Credit: Goofish.com

 

The listing includes photos of the supposed Pixel 10 unit. The phone's fastboot menu and a sticker under the camera bar reference 'DVT' (Design Validation Test), suggest it's an early development stage unit. The prototype branding suggests that the motherboard could have originated from an actual Pixel 10.

The renders show the pill-shaped rear camera unit of the Pixel 10 and corroborate earlier rumours suggesting a telephoto camera will join the main and ultrawide sensors. The addition of a third camera lens could set the new base model apart from the Pixel 9. Further, the upcoming phone seems to have a flat display with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout.

The Pixel 10 series is likely to debut on August 20 at a Made by Google event. The phones are expected to feature the new Tensor G5 chip, MediaTek T900 modem, Android 16, and improved generative AI capabilities.

Pixel 10 Specifications (Expected)

The vanilla Pixel 10 is said to pack a 4,970mAh battery with 29W wired charging support and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support. It could feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera unit of the phone could offer a 48-megapixel 1/2.0-inch sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a new 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor. It is likely to feature 12GB RAM.

Google's Pixel 10 could launch in Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways with up to 256GB storage. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to be available in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain finishes with up to 1TB storage. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be sold in Jade and Moonstone colours with up to 1TB of storage.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
