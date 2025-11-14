Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film follows two rival lawyers named Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra, to team up forcefully, only to fight the battle against a corrupt real estate agent whose actions lead to a farmer's suicide, along with a tragic end to the farmer's daughter-in-law. This film is a perfect blend of high-voltage drama, comedy, and intense emotional sequences.

When and Where To Watch Jolly LLB 3

The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jolly LLB 3

The film revolves around two rivals named Jagdish Jolly Tyagi (Portrayed by Arshad Warsi) and Jagdishwar Jolly Mishra (Played by Akshay Kumar), who end up together to fight a case against the ruthless real estate agent named Haribhai Khaitan, whose desperate actions to transform the land into a project tragically end the life of a farmer and his daughter-in-law. Furthermore, Khaitan hires a robust lawyer, Vikram (Played by Ram Kapoor), for his defense. Once apart, the consequences make Jollys team up together and collectively fight the case against corruption.

Cast and Crew of Jolly LLB 3

This star-studded film features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by the talented Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Ram Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and more. The film has been edited by Chandrashekhar Prajapati, while Mangesh Dhakde has delivered the background music.

Reception of Jolly LLB 3

The film was theatrically released on Sept 19th, 2025, where it made a remarkable business at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1/10.