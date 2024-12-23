Technology News
Kaka Ji OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Punjabi Film Online?

The Punjabi romantic drama Kaka Ji is reported to stream on this OTT platform.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:16 IST
Kaka Ji OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Punjabi Film Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

The film features Dev Kharoud and Aarushi Sharma in the lead roles.

  • Kaka Ji to stream on Chaupal OTT from December 30, 2024
  • Romantic drama Kaka Ji explores love, crime, and loyalty
  • Dev Kharoud stars in the lead role of Kaka Ji
The Punjabi romantic drama Kaka Ji, which originally premiered in cinemas on January 18, 2019, is set to debut on OTT over five years later. Directed by Mandeep Benipal and written by Gill Raunta, the film explores love, conflict, and familial loyalty in the 1990s Punjab backdrop. Starring Dev Kharoud and Aarushi Sharma in the lead roles, the narrative delves into the challenges faced by a young couple amidst a volatile environment dominated by crime and betrayal. 

When and Where to Watch Kaka Ji

Kaka Ji is reported to be available for streaming on the Chaupal platform from December 30, 2024. The film's OTT release provides an opportunity for audiences who missed its theatrical release to experience the story of love, danger, and loyalty from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaka Ji

The official trailer of Kaka Ji highlights its intense storyline set in rural Punjab during the 1990s. The narrative revolves around Kaka Ji, a young man whose father, Sardar Kartar Singh Brar, is a highly respected figure in their community. Kaka Ji falls in love with Deepi, a woman from a nearby village, but their relationship faces severe challenges. Complications arise when Kaka Ji becomes entangled with a dangerous criminal group known as the 'Kale Kachia Wale' gang. His efforts to shield Deepi lead him into a perilous web of danger, love, and betrayal.

Cast and Crew of Kaka Ji

The film features Dev Kharoud as the titular Kaka Ji and Aarushi Sharma as Deepi. Supporting roles are portrayed by Jagjeet Sandhu and other notable actors. The direction by Mandeep Benipal is complemented by the script penned by Gill Raunta. Laddi Gill, Gurmeet Singh, and Ikwinder Singh contributed to the music, adding depth to the narrative. The film was produced by Dreamreality Movies and Ravneet Chahal.

Reception of Kaka Ji

Upon its release, Kaka Ji received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of Punjab in the 1990s. The film earned praise for Dev Kharoud's compelling performance and its evocative soundtrack.

 

Further reading: Kaka Ji, Punjabi film, OTT release, Chaupal streaming, Dev Kharoud
Kaka Ji OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Punjabi Film Online?
