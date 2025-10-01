Technology News
Million Dollar Listing: India is back with its second season. This season, there will be intense negotiations, personal rivalries, and more, only to close a multi-crore deal by top real estate agents.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2025 22:28 IST
Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2 Streaming Now on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch it Online.

Photo Credit: OTTPLAY

The two-time Emmy Award-winning show, Million Dollar Listing, showcases luxury real estate and top agents

Highlights
  • Million Dollar Listing: India is back with its second season
  • It follows real estate agents navigating their way to close the deal
  • Streaming now, only on SonyLIV
The two-time Emmy Award-winning show, Million Dollar Listing: India, is back with its second season. The show is currently streaming on the OTT platform and doing wonders in terms of entertainment. This show revolves around the real estate agents who embark on a quest to close the multi-crore deal, while they navigate through the market of Delhi and Gurugram. These agents will do their best to pitch the perfect sales and showcase the top luxurious residential properties. The show also digs deep into the lives of these real estate agents.

When and Where to Watch Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2

This show is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2

This show follows real estate agents - Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, Kajal Bhalla, Ashima Aggarwal, and Inddu Dahiya, who are set to lock a multi-crore deal while they navigate the luxurious properties of Delhi and Gurugram. Throughout their journey, the viewers will witness their dedication, their ambitions, and how perfectly they delve into intense negotiations. Also, the show will explore themes of personal rivalries and the personal lives of the agents.

Cast and Crew of Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2

Directed by Omkar Potdar and Karishma Khan, this show features Hem Batra, Ankush Sayal, Kajal Bhalla, Ashima Aggarwal, Inddu Dahiya, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Malik, and more. The cinematography has been delivered by Harry Khokar.

Reception of Million Dollar Listing: India Season 2

This show was released on October 25th, 2024, and since then, it has received a decent response from the Indian audience. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 6.8/10.

 

