The sequel to the successful youthful entertainer Mad Square has been unveiled, continuing the franchise's journey of energetic storytelling and relatable comedy. Written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, this installment stars Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan and Ram Nithin in lead roles. With its engaging storyline, chart-topping music and talented crew, the movie aims to replicate the success of its predecessor. The production is handled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya as producers.

When and Where to Watch Mad Square Part 2

Mad Square Part 2 will be available on Netflix post its theatrical release. Audiences can enjoy the movie in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The exact release date for streaming is yet to be confirmed, but the film's arrival on OTT platforms is eagerly awaited. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mad Square Part 2

The trailer for Mad Square Part 2 hints at a high-energy continuation of the story, packed with humour, music and drama. The film showcases the escapades of its central characters, diving deeper into their lives while introducing new twists to keep viewers entertained. Fans can expect a mix of youthful charm and entertaining plotlines, reflective of the franchise's essence.

Cast and Crew of Mad Square Part 2

Leading the film are Narne Nithin and Ram Nithin, who reprise their roles with their signature charm. Sangeeth Shobhan adds his comedic flair, while Reba Monica John takes the spotlight in a vibrant musical number. The technical brilliance of cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen and editor Navin Nooli elevates the movie's appeal. Music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, including the upbeat track ‘Swathi Reddy,' has already garnered positive attention. Under Kalyan Shankar's direction, the film is expected to deliver another memorable cinematic experience.