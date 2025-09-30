Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India last week with up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. The discount sale brings offers on various robotic vacuum cleaners with smart navigation capabilities, better battery life, advanced dirt detection features and AI features. Brands like Dreame, iRobot are selling their latest and flagship vacuum cleaners with automatic refilling and self-emptying features at discounted rates in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can further reduce the final price by adding exchange offers, bank-based discounts, coupon discounts.

If you are looking for good budget picks and ways to save money on the more premium robotic vacuum cleaner, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed many models at reduced price tags. Dreame is selling its L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner with self-cleaning base station and 5,300Pa suction power for Rs. 39,998 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 1,12,999.

Similarly, Agaro has listed its Alpha Robot model with up to 3,200Pa suction power for Rs. 17,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,990.

Above the general price cut, SBI cardholders can receive up to 10 percent discount on purchases. Buyers paying through their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy a similar 10 percent off. Amazon Pay users will also get additional discounts. Shoppers can also avail of exchange offers and coupon discounts.

Here we have compiled some of the best deals on robotic vacuum cleaners in the ongoing sale. We have already listed the top deals on security cameras, double-door refrigerators and air conditioners. You can also have a look at the top deals on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

