Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultmate Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners for Hands-Free Cleaning

Buyers will get up to 10 percent instant cashback for purchases made using SBI Cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 17:17 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultmate Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners for Hands-Free Cleaning

Photo Credit: Dreame

Amazon Sale 2025: Dreame L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner is listed for Rs. 39,998 in the ongoing sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings discounts on robot vacuum cleaners
  • SBI Card users can receive up to 10 percent discount on purchases
  • Amazon is providing exchange offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India last week with up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. The discount sale brings offers on various robotic vacuum cleaners with smart navigation capabilities, better battery life, advanced dirt detection features and AI features. Brands like Dreame, iRobot are selling their latest and flagship vacuum cleaners with automatic refilling and self-emptying features at discounted rates in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can further reduce the final price by adding exchange offers, bank-based discounts, coupon discounts.

If you are looking for good budget picks and ways to save money on the more premium robotic vacuum cleaner, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed many models at reduced price tags. Dreame is selling its L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner with self-cleaning base station and 5,300Pa suction power for Rs. 39,998 in the ongoing sale, down from the original price of Rs. 1,12,999.

Similarly, Agaro has listed its Alpha Robot model with up to 3,200Pa suction power for Rs. 17,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 44,990.

Above the general price cut, SBI cardholders can receive up to 10 percent discount on purchases. Buyers paying through their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy a similar 10 percent off. Amazon Pay users will also get additional discounts. Shoppers can also avail of exchange offers and coupon discounts.

Here we have compiled some of the best deals on robotic vacuum cleaners in the ongoing sale. We have already listed the top deals on security cameras, double-door refrigerators and air conditioners.  You can also have a look at the top deals on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,12,999 Rs. 39,998 Buy Now
Agaro Alpha Robot Rs. 44,990 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Rs. 39,990 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
iRobot Roomba i7 (i7156) Rs. 71,900 Rs. 19,900 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot Mini Omni 2 Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Dreame L10 Prime Rs. 69,998 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Narwal Freo X10 Pro Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Dreame, iRobot
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google's Iconic 'G' Logo Gets a Glow-Up for the First Time in a Decade

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultmate Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners for Hands-Free Cleaning
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Could Feature This Display, Cameras, Battery
  2. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  3. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy M07 Listed Online Ahead of Launch Revealing Price, Features
  5. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: A Supercar Engine in Your Pocket
  7. First Look at the Honor Magic 8 Pro Revealed via Hands-On Images
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on an Incognito Mode for Meta AI Conversations
  2. Visa Direct Tests Stablecoins for Instant Cross-Border Transfers
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch Display; Will Go on Sale by 2025-End
  4. Adobe Premiere Video Editor App for iOS Is Now Available to Download
  5. BSE Blocks Jetking’s Crypto-Focussed Share Listing Due to Speculation Risks
  6. Oppo A6 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. iQOO 15 Key Specifications Leaked; Company Teases Telephoto Camera Performance
  9. Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 AI Model Introduced as the ‘Best Coding Model in the World’
  10. Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »