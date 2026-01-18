The Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, is a language phrase game show. It was first launched in America and is running worldwide. Sony Entertainment Television promotes the show, and now the release date is out. The show promotes the signature style of the legendary Akshay Kumar. The tagline, Shabdo ki galat fehmi kar sakti hai berehmi, gives a glimpse into the show's theme. Another tagline says Ab matter karega harek akshar jab ghumeha jaadu ka chakkar, which tells about how the words and letters decide the fortune in the game.

When and Where to Watch

It is going to be dropped on January 27, 2026, on Sony TV every week. For the OTT viewers, it will be on Sony Liv.

Trailer and Plot

It is a word puzzle game in which contestants solve the hidden words or phrases given to them as puzzles. There is a large spinning wheel that is made up of segments in which numbers are placed, with special wedges. Players take a turn of the wheel to determine the value which is attached to the guess of the next correct letter. They solve phrases or words displayed on the puzzle board. The contestant who wins the game gets the cash.

Cast and Crew

Wheel of Fortune will be hosted by Akshay Kumar. It has been produced by Frames Production Company in India. Apart from this, there will be contestants every week.

Reception

Viewers are excited to watch the show because it enhances their language skills. It has no IMDb rating as it has not been released.