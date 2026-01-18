Technology News
English Edition

Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show

Wheel of Fortune is all set to make its Indian television debut with Akshay Kumar as the host.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2026 17:07 IST
Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show

Photo Credit: Sony

Wheel of Fortune India marks Akshay Kumar’s TV return as host

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Wheel of Fortune is a language phrase game show
  • The Indian tagline is Shabdo ki galat fehmi kar sakti hai berehmi
  • Wheel of Fortune was first released in the US in 1975
Advertisement

The Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, is a language phrase game show. It was first launched in America and is running worldwide. Sony Entertainment Television promotes the show, and now the release date is out. The show promotes the signature style of the legendary Akshay Kumar. The tagline, Shabdo ki galat fehmi kar sakti hai berehmi, gives a glimpse into the show's theme. Another tagline says Ab matter karega harek akshar jab ghumeha jaadu ka chakkar, which tells about how the words and letters decide the fortune in the game.

When and Where to Watch

It is going to be dropped on January 27, 2026, on Sony TV every week. For the OTT viewers, it will be on Sony Liv.

Trailer and Plot

It is a word puzzle game in which contestants solve the hidden words or phrases given to them as puzzles. There is a large spinning wheel that is made up of segments in which numbers are placed, with special wedges. Players take a turn of the wheel to determine the value which is attached to the guess of the next correct letter. They solve phrases or words displayed on the puzzle board. The contestant who wins the game gets the cash.

Cast and Crew

Wheel of Fortune will be hosted by Akshay Kumar. It has been produced by Frames Production Company in India. Apart from this, there will be contestants every week.

Reception

Viewers are excited to watch the show because it enhances their language skills. It has no IMDb rating as it has not been released.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT, SonyLiv
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Confirms Expedition 74 Will Continue ISS Work After Crew-11 Exit
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets

Related Stories

Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets
  3. Hackers Steal Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data from European Space Agency
  4. Bha Bha Ba is Now Streaming: Know All About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
  2. Is Space Sticky? New Study Challenges Standard Dark Energy Theory
  3. Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online
  4. Wheel of Fortune India OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Akshay Kumar-Hosted Global Game Show
  5. NASA Confirms Expedition 74 Will Continue ISS Work After Crew-11 Exit
  6. European Space Agency Hit by Cyberattacks, Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data Stolen by Hackers
  7. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film
  8. Bha Bha Ba is Now Streaming: All You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  9. World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals
  10. NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »