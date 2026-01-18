Ravishing Ustaad Bhagat Singh is on its way to you with its high actions and intense scenes. It has been directed by Harish Shankar, and this is going to be the second movie in which Pawan Kalyan, playing the lead role, is working together with him. Pawan is in a power-packed character and role with strength and charisma. The estimated gross budget of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is Rs. 150-170 crore. The film is much awaited one for all Pawan Fans. Let's jump into when it can be released with some more details.

When and Where to Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be in theatres from April this year, and after that, it is soon going to be on the OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's trailer is not yet out, but it gives a glimpse into its posters and through its announcement videos. This has escalated the curiosity into this project. The movie follows the story of a powerful police officer occupied into his past. It melds with actions and emotional narrative to many events. It presents Pawan Kalyan as a commanding and powerful character. The makers have committed to providing high-energy action scenes that leverage the entertainment to the fullest with an emotional storyline.

Cast and Crew

Pawan Kalyan, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna, K.S. Ravikumar, Sakshi Vaidya and others are in the cast of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It has been written by Mithun Chaitanya, Dasaradh, and Chandra Mohan. Harish Shankar has directed this piece of entertainment.

Reception

This movie has gained a lot of hubbub about its story and action-packed scenes. It has no IMDb rating till its release.