Technology News
English Edition

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an upcoming Telugu-language action entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan in a powerful and charismatic role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2026 13:39 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film

Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers

A fearless cop rises—justice roars with power, style, and rebellion.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pawan Kalyan reunites with director Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh
  • Inspired by the Tamil blockbuster Theri with a strong Telugu adaptation
  • Made on a massive budget of ₹150–170 crore with high expectations among f
Advertisement

Ravishing Ustaad Bhagat Singh is on its way to you with its high actions and intense scenes. It has been directed by Harish Shankar, and this is going to be the second movie in which Pawan Kalyan, playing the lead role, is working together with him. Pawan is in a power-packed character and role with strength and charisma. The estimated gross budget of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is Rs. 150-170 crore. The film is much awaited one for all Pawan Fans. Let's jump into when it can be released with some more details.

When and Where to Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be in theatres from April this year, and after that, it is soon going to be on the OTT, Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's trailer is not yet out, but it gives a glimpse into its posters and through its announcement videos. This has escalated the curiosity into this project. The movie follows the story of a powerful police officer occupied into his past. It melds with actions and emotional narrative to many events. It presents Pawan Kalyan as a commanding and powerful character. The makers have committed to providing high-energy action scenes that leverage the entertainment to the fullest with an emotional storyline.

Cast and Crew

Pawan Kalyan, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Sreeleela, Rashi Khanna, K.S. Ravikumar, Sakshi Vaidya and others are in the cast of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It has been written by Mithun Chaitanya, Dasaradh, and Chandra Mohan. Harish Shankar has directed this piece of entertainment.

Reception

This movie has gained a lot of hubbub about its story and action-packed scenes. It has no IMDb rating till its release.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission

Related Stories

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets
  3. AGS 28 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch The Arjun, Abhirami-Starrer
#Latest Stories
  1. European Space Agency Hit by Cyberattacks, Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data Stolen by Hackers
  2. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Harish Shankar's Telugu Action Drama Film
  3. Bha Bha Ba is Now Streaming: All You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  4. World’s Biggest Alien Search Enters Final Stage With 100 Mystery Signals
  5. NASA Pulls Out Artemis II Rocket to Launch Pad Ahead of Historic Moon Mission
  6. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film
  7. AGS 28 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Entertainer Starring Arjun, Abhirami
  8. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch James Cameron’s Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy
  9. OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
  10. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »