Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Nesterra presents Jio Hotstar's latest series, Kaise Banta Hai. After a successful season 1, Season 2 is now exclusively streaming on JioHotstar. It is also Nesterra's first-ever collaboration with the platform, and a furniture brand is partnering on a series of this scale. In this series, you'll see the brand move beyond home fashion and celebrate creativity, craftsmanship and the art of bringing ideas to life with a powerful storyline. Here's everything you need to know about the series.

When and Where to Watch Kaise Banta Hai Season 2?

After a great, successful run of Season 1, Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 is now exclusively streaming on Jio Hotstar

Concept of S2

While this is a show based on real entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and innovative ideas that go beyond making our everyday life easy, it is a reality-based show, and there is no plot as such. But the concept of the show follows, the series takes viewers on a fascinating journey inside India's most cutting-edge factories and creative zones, revealing the unseen process behind the manufacturing of the products and popular brands. Straight from raw materials to amazing creations, Season 2 is set to cover the science, skill and human stories behind how things are made.

Cast and Crew

Produced by Digikore Studios, Title Sponsor Nesterra Home Decor, hosted by Helly Shah and Varun Gupta, the season is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Reception

After a remarkable season 1, Kaise Banta Hai Season 2 is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. As of now, S2 has no IMDB rating available.