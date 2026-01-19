Technology News
Salliyargal Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Film

Salliyargal is a hard-hitting Tamil war drama that sheds light on the often-overlooked role of medical units during armed conflicts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Salliyargal is streaming on Aha Tamil OTT.

Highlights
  • Salliyargal focuses on the medical unit of the People’s Army
  • Portrays doctors risking their lives to save both allies and enemies
  • Directed by Kittu, the movie has received strong appreciation with an 8.7
Salliyargal is a Tamil-language film which is themed about the medical unit of the People's Army that took place. It starts with native Tamils who were living in Southeast Asia, and their rights were looted by the government of the nation in which they lived. Tamilians were furious about this, and they started to fight for those rights by raising their own army, calling it the People's Army Tigers. There are thousands of wars that people fight for their rights. Some remain non-violent, and some are armed. Now let's get into the cast and crew, when and where to watch and other details of Salliyargal.

When and Where to Watch

Salliyargal is streaming today and landed on Aha Tamil OTT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Salliyargal is quite intense when the war starts in the area, and the medical unit struggles to save allies and enemies, too. They put their lives in danger and then save people. The movie is set against the backdrop of Eelam, and it talks about the doctors who put their lives in danger trying to save the people from the army fighting the most dangerous things. They work in an underground bunker. Besides danger, there occur moral dilemmas and also a mess in their heads about courage as something that happened in the past.

Cast and Crew

Kittu has directed and written Salliyargal. Jankai, Karunas, and Chandrashekhar Koneru are the main actors in it, with supporting actors Sathyadevi, Thirumurugan, and others. S. Karunaas and P. Karikalan are the producers under Indian Cineway.

Reception

The movie has earned a score of 8.7 out of 10. The movie has attracted an audience through its patriotic vibes and feelings of valour.

 

