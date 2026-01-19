Technology News
Top Deals on Gaming Accessories During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Shoppers can find offers on consoles, controllers, headsets, racing wheels, and charging docks as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:31 IST
Top Deals on Gaming Accessories During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Accessories

Highlights
  • Sale started January 16 with deals on console and PC gaming gear
  • Controllers and gaming headsets see notable reductions during the sale
  • SBI card offers and Amazon Prime benefits add extra savings
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has gone live, bringing a wide range of price cuts on gaming accessories for both console and PC users. The sale, which started on January 16, builds on earlier deal coverage of gaming laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other electronics, and now shifts attention to accessories that improve gaming performance and setup flexibility. Shoppers can find offers on consoles, controllers, headsets, racing wheels, and charging docks, making this an ideal time to refresh gaming gear.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon is providing a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI credit cards and SBI card EMI options. Prime members receive added benefits such as a flat Rs. 250 cashback on eligible orders, along with extra savings of up to 15 percent through select coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get unlimited 5 percent cashback, while Amazon Pay UPI users can also earn rewards. Gold members are eligible for an assured 5 percent cashback after completing 15 payments, with all offers subject to applicable terms and conditions.

We have already published deal roundups covering top gaming laptop offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, along with curated lists of smartphone deals worth checking out and the best tablet discounts available as part of the 2026 sale. This roundup covers some of the key gaming accessories available at discounted prices, including the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, racing wheels, wireless controllers, gaming headsets, and RGB charging stations, to help buyers compare options and make informed purchase decisions.

Top Deals on Gaming Accessories During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim is listed with an MRP of Rs. 49,990 and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,499 during the sale. The Nitho Drive Pro V200 gaming steering wheel, which includes pedals and a gear shifter, has dropped from Rs. 7,599 to Rs. 4,499, making it a more accessible option for racing game enthusiasts. The PowerA Battle Dragon wireless controller is also part of the offers, with its price reduced from Rs. 4,999 to Rs. 2,699, catering to players looking for a reliable alternative controller.

Among more affordable accessories, the EvoFox Elite X2 Pro gaming controller is priced at Rs. 2,199, down from its original Rs. 3,299. The EKSA E900 wired stereo gaming headset has also received a price cut, now selling for Rs. 1,949 instead of Rs. 2,699.

Rounding out the deals is the Ant Esports Dock5 RGB charging station, available at Rs. 1,799, a significant reduction from its MRP of Rs. 4,999. This station offers added convenience with controller charging and cooling support.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 47,499 Buy Now
Nitho Drive Pro V200 Gaming Steering Wheel with Pedals and Shifter Rs. 7,599 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
PowerA Battle Dragon Wireless Controller Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
EvoFox Elite X2 Pro Gaming Controller Rs. 3,299 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Rs. 2,699 Rs. 1,949 Buy Now
Ant Esports Dock5 RGB Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
