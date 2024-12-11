Technology News
Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix

Vikram’s Thangalaan is now streaming on Netflix in regional languages. Experience this gripping historical action drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:01 IST
Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit: Youtube

Thangalaan made its way to Netflix on December 10, 2024.

Highlights
  • Thangalaan now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malaya
  • Vikram leads in this intense historical action drama by Pa Ranjith.
  • A gripping story of rebellion and colonial exploitation in the British er
Thangalaan, the much-anticipated Tamil-language historical action drama starring Chiyaan Vikram, is now available for streaming on Netflix as of December 10, 2024. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film premiered in theatres on August 15, 2024, garnering attention for its intense storyline and rustic portrayal of the Kolar Gold Fields during the British era. Fans can now watch the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, while a Hindi version is yet to be confirmed.

When and Where to Watch Thangalaan

Following its successful theatrical release, Thangalaan made its way to Netflix, streaming in multiple regional languages. While no official announcement has been made about its Hindi release, the availability of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions ensures that a large audience can engage with the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thangalaan

The trailer for Thangalaan offered a glimpse into the film's intense narrative, highlighting themes of exploitation, rebellion, and resilience. Set in the backdrop of the British Raj, the movie revolves around Thangalaan, a tribal leader played by Vikram, who leads his community against oppression. The plot takes a dramatic turn when a British general, Lord Clement, arrives in search of gold, with villagers reluctantly assisting him. Parvathy Thiruvothu plays Aarathi, a mysterious figure whose wrath complicates the tribe's plight. The story explores the consequences of colonial greed and the undying spirit of the oppressed.

Cast and Crew of Thangalaan

Thangalaan is directed by Pa Ranjith and features Vikram in the titular role, supported by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltagirone. The film's dialogue was penned by Tamizh Prabha, while Kishore Kumar handled cinematography, and G.V. Prakash Kumar provided the score. Selva Rk's had taken the editing seat. The film, is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

Reception of Thangalaan

The film opened to mixed reviews, with critics praising Vikram's commanding performance and the compelling storytelling. It has an IMDB rating of 7.0 / 10.

 

Further reading: Thangalaan, Vikram, Netflix, Tamil movies, Historical drama, OTT releases
Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix
