The Door is a Tamil horror movie, where an architect working on a cursed site leads to a paranormal entity entering her world.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 August 2025 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Tamil horror film The Door is now streaming on Aha Tamil. A chilling supernatural tale

Highlights
  • An Architect's demolition at a project awakens a restless spirit
  • The paranormal events turn the project site into chaos and terror
  • The protagonist finds out about her family secrets
The Door is a Tamil horror drama, directed by Jaiidevv. Starring Bhavna Menon and Ganesh Venkatraman in the lead roles, the movie revolves around a haunted house with suspense and suspicious supernatural horror elements. The film was theatrically released on March 28th, 2025. The film made its digital debut on August 29 on Aha Tamil. Here is everything you need to know about the movie's cast, plot, and other details.

When and Where to Watch The Door

The Door can now be watched on Aha Tamil. It was released on the OTT platform on August 29th, 2025.

Cast of The Door

Written and directed by Jaiidevv, produced by Naveen Rajan, the movie has a stellar cast of Bhavana, V. Jayaprakash, Sindhoori, Sriranjini, TSR Srinivasan, Nandu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Kapil Velavan, Priya Venkat, and Ramesh Arumugam.

The Storyline

Directed by Jaiidevv, the horror movie is a story of a woman named Mithra, an architect. She works for a prominent architecture firm. For one of her project, during the construction, she demolishes an old existing structure at the site, which releases a paranormal activity, that leads to many chaotic incidents and leading to death and sudden changes, making the incident feel inhumane. The movie is now released on the OTT platform Aha Tamil.

Reception

The Door is a Tamil horror movie directed by Jaiidevv. It covers the story of an architect working on a cursed job site, becoming involved with a restless ghost and finding out about a decade-old murder connected to her family. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.2/10.

 

Further reading: The Door, OTT Release
