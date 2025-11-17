A Very Jonas Christmas movie is a perfect Christmas delight to watch, which has finally made its way to the digital screens. Starring the three famous Jonas Brothers, this film will follow their journey from London to New York, only to make it up to their loved ones and family on Christmas. However, their route will be packed with challenges and a lot of drama. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama, while the sequences are light-hearted.

When and Where to Watch A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The film is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Directed by Jessica Yu, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is a Holiday comedy film that revolves around the three Jonas Brothers named Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, where they star themselves and embark on a crazy journey to New York, after wrapping up their show in London. However, their journey turns chaotic when The Brothers race against time and face challenges, only to reach their home to reunite with their families and friends on Christmas. The film is a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and music.

Cast and Crew of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, this film stars Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas in the lead roles. Also, they have been supported by the talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chloe Bennet, Danielle Jonas, Billie Lourd, and more. The cinematography has been done by Brendan Steacy.

Reception of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

The film was released on Nov. 14th, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.0/10.