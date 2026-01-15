Wicked: For Good OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Musical Fantasy

Wicked: For Good is reaching soon on the OTT. It is an American musical and fantasy-related film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is a story about the witches' world from a place called Oz. There is a witch who has been demonised by the people as a wicked one, and she lives in a secluded area. She fights for truth as she is not wicked in reality; there is some reason to it. Now to know more things about it, let's have a deep dive into the cast, trailer and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Wicked: For Good will drop on Prime Video from February 27, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Wicked: For Good is an untold story that describes the world of witches of Oz. Elphaba has been demonised as a wicked witch of the west. She lives in a secluded place where she is exiled, and she fights for the truth. There is the symbol of Goodness, who reigns in Emerald City, known as Glinda. The angry citizens of Oz wake up against this Wicked Witch. They reunite and see each other in the hope of changing the world for good.

Cast and Crew

There are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the main roles, together with Jonathan Bailey as the prince. In the supporting roles, there are Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Bowen Yang with other actors.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10 for its different concept of the wicked, being good in the story.