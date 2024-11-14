Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for Phone 2 and Phone 2a Rolling Out: What’s New

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for Phone 2 and Phone 2a Rolling Out: What’s New

Phone 2 and Phone 2a users will receive several camera enhancements with the update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 11:23 IST
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for Phone 2 and Phone 2a Rolling Out: What’s New

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 brings a new lock screen with more customisation options

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 brings improvements to Smart Drawer
  • Quick settings animations in Nothing OS have been revamped
  • The beta update will be released for other handsets later this year
Advertisement

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 is now available for Phone 2 and Phone 2a users, the company has announced. Users can experience the new Android 15-based operating system (OS) before its public rollout in December and try out more features such as shared widgets, smart drawer enhancements, refined animations, and camera improvements. This release builds upon the rollout of the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 update that was introduced earlier this month.

Notably, the beta program was first launched in October with the Phone 2a and will be available for other devices, such as the CMF Phone 1, later this year.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Features

In a community post, Nothing announced that the OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 update adds more features to the already expansive list of introductions with the first beta. This includes a Shared Widgets feature which lets users see another user's widgets displayed on their home screen and interact with them through reactions. This feature is exclusive to interactions between Nothing smartphones. Animations for Quick Settings have been refined, including those for Bluetooth, tile resizing, swiping interactions, and tile transitions.

The Carl Pei-led company introduced a Smart Drawer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) with the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 which can automatically arrange apps in separate category folders based on usage. The Open Beta 2 is said to bring enhanced accuracy to this feature, while also adding an auto-sort feature.

Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a users will also be able to take advantage of camera enhancements with the update. It is claimed to deliver improved stability when switching between camera modes, an upgraded HDR algorithm for better picture quality, an optimised portrait mode, and enhanced brightness when using the Ultra HDR Mode.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 brings other visual and performance updates. There is now an AI-powered selection and prioritisation of the frequently used apps, support for a refresh rate of up to 90 frames per second (fps) in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, an onboarding guide for first-time Pop-up view users, and other general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Chrome for iOS Receives Shopping Insights, Other New Features

Related Stories

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for Phone 2 and Phone 2a Rolling Out: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  3. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  4. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which is Better?
  6. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  7. Google Makes It Easier to Shop Online With Chrome for iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 for Phone 2 and Phone 2a Rolling Out: What’s New
  2. Google Chrome for iOS Receives Shopping Insights, Other New Features
  3. NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Refutes Health Concerns, Shares Fitness Routine from Space
  4. Discover How Math Helps Skateboarders Optimise Half-Pipe Speed and Height
  5. Global Fossil CO2 Emissions Hit Record High in 2024: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. World’s Largest Living Organism Pando Might Be The Oldest Living Thing, Reveals New Study
  7. ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges
  8. Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More
  9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Trailer Released, Brings New Levels of Danger and Obsession
  10. Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »