Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits

On foreign exchanges, BTC is trading at the price point of $60,973 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 13:12 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

The crypto market valuation has reached $2.66 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Dogecoin saw gains
  • Cardano, Polkadot recorded profits
  • Iota, Solana reflected losses
The crypto price chart, on Tuesday, August 20 reflected gains next to most cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin reflected a gain of 3.5 percent on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap while seeing a loss of 3.05 percent on Indian exchanges like Bitbns. On foreign exchanges, BTC is trading at the price point of $60,973 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh) whereas on Indian exchanges, the price of the most expensive cryptocurrency stands within the range of $54,322 (roughly Rs. 45.5 lakh) and $64,417 (roughly Rs. 54.02 lakh).

“Bulls displaying their strength as Bitcoin's dominance touched 56 percent. This happened after Tron's founder Justin Sun hinted about China potentially removing the ban on Bitcoin and other crypto assets through his tweet. However, the major factor of this pump can be attributed to USD regaining some strength back against the Japanese Yen,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Ether saw a minor price drop of 0.69 percent in the last 24 hours on the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360. With this, the price of ETH has come to $2,463 (roughly Rs. 2.06 lakh). On international exchanges meanwhile, ETH is trading at $2,664 (roughly Rs. 2.23 lakh) after roping in a minor gain of 1.23 percent over the last day.

Solana, Zcash, Status, and Braintrust joined BTC and ETH on the loss-making side of Gadgets360's crypto chart on Tuesday.

The profit-making cryptocurrencies, meanwhile, included Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Cardano, and Avalanche.

Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Leo, Litecoin, Near Protocol, and Polygon also reflected notable gains.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.66 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the valuation of the crypto sector has reached $2.66 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,23,10,058 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

In conversation with Gadgets360, the CoinDCX team said, “The crypto market continues to exhibit slow movement with BTC and ETH trading sideways. This week, the Jackson Hole Symposium, particularly Jerome Powell's speech on August 23, could introduce volatility to the market.”

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
