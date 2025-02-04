Microsoft is coming back with its independent games-focussed ID@Xbox showcase later this month. The showcase will feature trailers, gameplay and reveals from indie studios, including Don't Nod, No More Robots, 11 Bit, and more. ID@Xbox will be livestreamed as part of IGN Fan Fest on February 24. Last month, Microsoft hosted its Xbox Developer Direct showcase, where it brought updates on first-party games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight.

ID@Xbox Showcase Confirmed for February 24

In addition to trailers and announcements from independent studios, the ID@Xbox showcase will also feature the next big collaboration for poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder Balatro. The breakout indie hit from 2024 has previously collaborated with games like The Witcher 3, Among Us, Vampire Survivors, and more.

At least 15 independent game studios are confirmed to be a part of the ID@Xbox showcase: 11 Bit, BigFan, Critical Reflex, Daedalic, Game Source Entertainment, No More Robots, Panic, Playstack, Raw Fury, Thunder Lotus, Cult Games, Team17, Curve, Akapura, and Don't Nod.

The ID@Xbox showcase will be livestreamed on February 24, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (10.30pm IST).

We've got some EXCITING indies to show you all later this month!

Join our showcase at @IGN FanFest on February 24!



Microsoft's second games showcase this year will follow last month's Xbox Developer Direct event, where studios provided updates on Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. At the showcase, Koei Tecmo made a surprise announcement as well, revealing Ninja Gaiden 4.

Additionally, the Japanese publisher launched Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a remaster of 2008's Ninja Gaiden 2, featuring graphical improvements. The game is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

Sony, too, is tipped to return with its State of Play showcase later this month. While the PlayStation parent has not confirmed the broadcast yet, the next State of Play is expected around February 14, and will likely feature announcements from first and third-party studios.