Microsoft's ID@Xbox Showcase Set for February 24 With Focus on Indie Games

The ID@Xbox showcase will be livestreamed on February 24.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 February 2025 19:37 IST
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Showcase Set for February 24 With Focus on Indie Games

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The showcase will feature announcements from studios like Don’t Nod, No More Robots, 11 Bit, and more

Highlights
  • At least 15 independent studios are confirmed for the ID@Xbox showcase
  • The event will be livestreamed on February 24 at 10.30pm IST
  • Microsoft held its Xbox Developer Direct showcase in January
Microsoft is coming back with its independent games-focussed ID@Xbox showcase later this month. The showcase will feature trailers, gameplay and reveals from indie studios, including Don't Nod, No More Robots, 11 Bit, and more. ID@Xbox will be livestreamed as part of IGN Fan Fest on February 24. Last month, Microsoft hosted its Xbox Developer Direct showcase, where it brought updates on first-party games like Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight.

ID@Xbox Showcase Confirmed for February 24

In addition to trailers and announcements from independent studios, the ID@Xbox showcase will also feature the next big collaboration for poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder Balatro. The breakout indie hit from 2024 has previously collaborated with games like The Witcher 3, Among Us, Vampire Survivors, and more.

At least 15 independent game studios are confirmed to be a part of the ID@Xbox showcase: 11 Bit, BigFan, Critical Reflex, Daedalic, Game Source Entertainment, No More Robots, Panic, Playstack, Raw Fury, Thunder Lotus, Cult Games, Team17, Curve, Akapura, and Don't Nod.

The ID@Xbox showcase will be livestreamed on February 24, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (10.30pm IST).

Microsoft's second games showcase this year will follow last month's Xbox Developer Direct event, where studios provided updates on Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. At the showcase, Koei Tecmo made a surprise announcement as well, revealing Ninja Gaiden 4.

Additionally, the Japanese publisher launched Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a remaster of 2008's Ninja Gaiden 2, featuring graphical improvements. The game is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

Sony, too, is tipped to return with its State of Play showcase later this month. While the PlayStation parent has not confirmed the broadcast yet, the next State of Play is expected around February 14, and will likely feature announcements from first and third-party studios.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Independent Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
ChatGPT on WhatsApp Gets Upgraded to Support Images and Voice Messages as Input

