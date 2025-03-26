Technology News
English Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares

Nintendo jumped as much as 6.4 percent Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

By Alice French, Bloomberg News | Updated: 26 March 2025 12:56 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo may release new software for the Switch 2 in three phases

Highlights
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled to be unveiled on April 2
  • Nintendo’s long-awaited Switch 2 will come more than seven years
  • A phased game roll-out “could help ‘stretch out’ orders for the gadget
Advertisement

Nintendo Co. shares gained the most in over seven months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it expects the upcoming release of its Switch 2 console to drive active users to new highs.

The US bank reinstated coverage of the Japanese games maker with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of JPY 13,600 (roughly Rs. 7,753), representing a 26 percent upside from Tuesday's close. Nintendo jumped as much as 6.4 percent Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

The Switch 2, scheduled to be unveiled on April 2, should help Nintendo “unlock dormant hardware and dormant users,” pushing active consoles to new highs, analysts Minami Munakata and Haruki Kubota wrote in a report. 

Nintendo's long-awaited Switch 2 will come more than seven years after its original Switch console went on sale, and the firm's stock has risen to all-time highs on anticipation for its release.

The new console will likely feature similar gameplay to its predecessor, allowing family and friends to play together, Munakata and Kubota wrote. They also expect “numerous new software titles” to accompany the Switch 2's release, helping drive sales and leading to a “renewed growth phase” for Nintendo's earnings from next fiscal year. A slowdown in Switch sales has been pressuring revenue in recent quarters. 

An Insider Gaming report that Nintendo may release new software for the Switch 2 in three phases is also likely boosting its shares Wednesday, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Naidu. 

A phased game roll-out “could help ‘stretch out' orders for the gadget and avoid issues with scalpers that the Switch had,” Naidu wrote in a note. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo, Switch 2, Gaming
Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Crypto Venture to Launch Stablecoin

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  2. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaked Accessories Hint at Design
  6. Vivo Vision With Apple Vision Pro-Inspired Design Unveiled in China
  7. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on These Devices
  8. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  9. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document
  2. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  3. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Design; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Protective Glass Surfaces Online
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get OS Updates Up to Android 18, 5 Years of Security Patches
  6. ChatGPT Improves Photo Editing Feature, Lets Users Create Charts for Work
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Outlook by Goldman Sachs Drives Shares
  8. Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Crypto Venture to Launch Stablecoin
  9. Signal Head Defends Messaging App's Security After US War Plan Leak
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $88,000, Majority Altcoins Register Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »