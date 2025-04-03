Technology News
English Edition
  Nintendo Switch 2 Projected to Sell Over 14 Million Units in 2025, Mario Kart World to Drive Sales

Nintendo Switch 2 Projected to Sell Over 14 Million Units in 2025, Mario Kart World to Drive Sales

The Switch 2 provides a higher resolution than the original.

By Cecilia D'Anastasio, Bloomberg | Updated: 3 April 2025 19:24 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Projected to Sell Over 14 Million Units in 2025, Mario Kart World to Drive Sales

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo shares have risen by over 12 percent this year

Highlights
  • The Switch 2 offers a larger screen and more memory.
  • It comes with a substantial offering of its own games
  • Nintendo leans on internally developed games
Nintendo will sell 14.7 million of the new Switch 2 video-game consoles this year, the research firm Omdia predicted Wednesday, easily exceeding the tally for the debut of the original eight years ago.

The projection reflects an optimistic outlook among analysts for the new portable device. Kyoto-based Nintendo sold more than 13 million of the original Switch in the 12 months after it went on sale. The new console debuts on June 5 at a suggested retail price of $450 (roughly Rs. 38,390).

The Switch 2 provides higher resolution than the original, a larger screen and more memory. While its technical specifications only match or even trail those of competitors, like Valve's OLED Steam Deck or larger consoles that aren't mobile, it comes with a substantial offering of its own games.

“I find myself genuinely impressed by Nintendo's comprehensive strategy,” said Joost van Dreunen, the chief executive officer of the research firm Aldora, who was initially more measured in his expectations.

“The technical improvements justify the $450 price point (roughly Rs. 38,390),” he said.

Nintendo hasn't traditionally competed with rival console makers on hardware specs, which analysts have said increase prices while offering only minor improvements.

Instead, the company leans on internally developed games, exclusive to its devices. That strategy has led gamers to purchase Nintendo consoles in addition to other devices and helped propel sales of more than 150 million units for the original Switch.

Investors are counting on the game being a hit, with Nintendo shares rising more than 12 percent this year.

In a trailer for the new hardware, Nintendo announced upcoming games from the Mario Kart, Kirby and Donkey Kong franchises.

“Mario Kart World is the best thing Nintendo could be launching with,” said James McWhirter, a games analyst with researcher Omdia. Its predecessor, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, was owned by half of all Switch users, according to Omdia data.

Nintendo is also updating older exclusive games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

“Nintendo products have traditionally had a high cross-ownership and cross-play rate with other device types,” said Mat Piscatella, executive director of the games unit at market researcher Circana.

Since Nintendo released its first Switch console in 2017, Valve, Asustek and Lenovo Group have developed portable gaming devices that sell for $400 to $800. Microsoft has hinted it may develop one, potentially offering Xbox games on a handheld device.

So far, competitors have sold approximately a combined 6 million handheld units, according to data from market research firm IDC.

Nintendo may not be able to please everyone with launch titles. After Wednesday's unveiling, fans complained the company didn't share information on some more popular franchises, including Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros. and Mario.

“For 2025, Nintendo is fine,” McWhirter said. “The question is whether Nintendo will be able to release a big blockbuster game every year after that.”

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Further reading: Nintendo, Video Game, Switch 2, Mario
Comment
