Technology News
English Edition

PS5 Sales Cross 65 Million as Sony Sees 73 Percent Jump in Q3 Profit

Sony sold 3.8 million PlayStation 5 units in Q3 2024.

By Takashi Mochizuki, Yuki Furukawa, Bloomberg | Updated: 8 November 2024 19:09 IST
PS5 Sales Cross 65 Million as Sony Sees 73 Percent Jump in Q3 Profit

Photo Credit: Sony

Friday’s earnings highlighted the power of a few hit titles to sway Sony’s PlayStation business

Highlights
  • Sony says it expects a net revenue of $83.2 billion
  • The firm sold 3.8 million PlayStation 5 units in the quarter
  • Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Pro this week
Advertisement

Sony Group Corp. nudged up its revenue outlook on strong music sales and a surprise boost from Chinese videogame hit Black Myth: Wukong to its PlayStation segment.

The Tokyo-based company said it now expects net revenue of JPY 12.71 trillion ($83.2 billion or Rs. 7,02,023 crore) in the year to March, up slightly from its previous forecast. The company stuck to its operating profit outlook, however, pointing to a slowdown in image sensor demand in North America.

Sony, which creates entertainment content but also supplies smartphone components to the likes of Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp., reported a bigger-than-expected 73 percent jump in operating profit in the September quarter.

Friday's earnings highlighted the power of a few hit titles to sway Sony's PlayStation business segment, now four years into the latest hardware generation. Sales of both outside games as well as in-house titles like Astro Bot bolstered earnings, coupled with better margins on hardware sales, it said. That was despite flops such as big-budget live service game Concord.

The company sold 3.8 million PlayStation 5 units in the quarter, spurring an 11 percent upward revision on its game and network services division's profit forecast.

“The game segment is making up for a decline in image sensor demand in North America, while there's room for growth in the music business,” Bloomberg Intelligence's Masahiro Wakasugi said. 

The entertainment group this week launched PlayStation 5 Pro, a high-priced, high-performance version of the company's flagship game console aimed at preventing defections to rival platforms during the year-end shopping season. Next year, Sony awaits blockbuster titles including Capcom Co.'s Monster Hunter Wilds and Rockstar Games Inc.'s Grand Theft Auto VI

As one of the world's biggest music companies, Sony is also benefiting from the popularity of streaming services like Spotify. Spotify Technology SA's US-traded shares have more than doubled this year on optimism for sustained growth. Sony's music group also houses some of its smartphone games and anime publishing, with both seeing a surge in popularity outside Japan.

The company's movie business has yet to recover fully from the Hollywood strikes by actors and writers last year, while falling ad revenue in India is also weighing on the business, executives said.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Son, PlayStation, Apple, Xiaomi, Music, Games
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Display Details Tipped; Said to Offer Quad-Curved Edge Panel With 120Hz Refresh Rate
Sony Patents 'Gameplay Rewind' Universal Controller Button: How it Works

Related Stories

PS5 Sales Cross 65 Million as Sony Sees 73 Percent Jump in Q3 Profit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Patent Shows Design of an AR Headset With a Head-Mounted Display
  4. Here's Why PS5 Pro is Not Available in India Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  2. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  3. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  4. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  5. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  6. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
  7. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
  9. Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show
  10. Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »