Nintendo Switch 2 Launches With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Joy-Con 2 Controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2 is not officially available in India.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 June 2025 15:16 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Launches With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Joy-Con 2 Controllers

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 was fully unveiled on April 2

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed with a first-look trailer on January 16
  • The hybrid console features a larger screen and magnetic Joy-Cons
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games
Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch 2, its first brand-new gaming platform in eight years, on Thursday. The hybrid console, a successor to the phenomenally successful Nintendo Switch, brings a host of upgrades over its predecessor, including a bigger screen, better graphics and performance, redesigned Joy-Con controllers, new social features and more. After a string of leaks, the Switch 2 was fully unveiled in April at a dedicated Nintendo Direct livestream detailing the design and features of the platform. The console launches with a strong lineup of first and third-party games supporting the platform on day one, including Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction and Switch 2 editions of popular Switch games.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price, Availability

The Switch 2 went on sale in select markets on June 5, with long queues of eager fans seen at retail stores in Japan, the US and elsewhere. The hybrid platform is available in two packages — the standard console, priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,600), and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, which comes in at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,900). The Switch 2 is not officially available in India, but import units should be available through unofficial channels at a considerable markup in the coming days.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specifications, Features

The Nintendo Switch 2 promises more power, better performance, and a ton of new features over the original Switch. The platform runs on a custom Nvidia processor handling CPU and GPU loads. Nintendo and Nvidia have confirmed the console supports Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing in games.

The Switch 2 comes with a bigger display than its predecessor. It's a 7.9-inch LCD touch screen that supports 1920x1080 resolution, HDR10, and variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz for smoother gaming experience. The device comes with 256GB of internal UFS storage, a portion of which is reserved for the system. Users can expand the storage capabilities of the Switch 2 by up to 2TB with microSD Express cards only.

When docked to a compatible TV via HDMI, the Switch 2 supports video output of up to 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps. The console can deliver 120 fps in TV mode when lower resolutions (1920x1080/2560x1440) are selected.

Say hello to GameChat large photo 1 switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with the new GameChat feature
Photo Credit: Nintendo

The device comes with a host of connectivity options and ports, including 2 USB Type-C ports for charging, docking the device, and connecting accessories. The console comes with a game card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD Express card slot. The Switch 2 dock comes with two USB 2.0 ports on the side, a system connector, an AC adapter port, an HDMI port, and a LAN port.

The Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth and comes with stereo speakers and a built-in monaural microphone. Sensors on the Switch 2 include accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensors located in the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. The two Joy-Con 2 controllers support Bluetooth 3, with the right Joy-Con 2 supporting NFC, as well. The new controllers support HD rumble 2 and mouse functionality, and the console comes with GameChat feature for in-game communication for online play.

The Nintendo Switch 2 packs a 5,220mAh battery that's claimed to last between two to 6.5 hours, depending on the games you're playing. The console fully charges in three hours in sleep mode, Nintendo claims. The Joy-Con 2 controllers come with 500mAh battery claimed to last up to 20 hours. They're fully charged in approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

The Switch 2 measures 4.5 x 10.7 x .55 inches in size with the Joy-Con contollers attached and weighs approximately 535.2 grams. The dock measures 4.5 x 7.9 x 2 inches in size and weighs 381 grams. Finally, the Joy-Con 2 controllers measure 4.57 x .56 x 1.2 inches and weigh 65.2 (left) and 68 grams (right). The Nintendo Switch 2 box also includes Joy-Con 2 straps and Joy-Con 2 grip.

Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, Joy Con 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
