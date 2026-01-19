Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

If you're planning to upgrade your home appliance in this new year, then you've got plenty of options to consider, courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which is currently live for all users in India, offering lucrative deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones and tablets to ACs and other electronics. Home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to microwave ovens and washing machines, are available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Haier, Hitachi, LG, Samsung, and others.

One of the most notable deals is currently live on the Samsung 653L Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerator. With a list price of Rs. 1,21,000, shoppers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 64,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. If a washing machine is on your wishlist, then you can take a look at the LG 9kg 5 Star Front Loading Washing Machine, which is selling for Rs. 29,990, down from its list price of Rs. 30,490.

Apart from platform-based price cuts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value. On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also offering a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount spent, ranging from Rs. 500 off on cart value more than Rs. 24,990, to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

During the sale, buyers can choose from a wide range of refrigerators depending on form factor, size and cooling capacity. There are single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and convertible refrigerator options to choose from. They can also opt for the size and cooling capacity that they require.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on ACs

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, shoppers can find discounts on a wide range of split air conditioners. They can choose from both three-star and five-star AC options, based on their preference. While five-star ACs are considered better for energy efficiency, three-star ACs are also fine for those whose usage is not a lot.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 33,490 Buy Here Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 60,100 Rs. 38,400 Buy Here Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 70,100 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 62,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,900 Rs. 26,440 Buy Here Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Rs. 74,050 Rs. 42,499 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon also offers discounts on washing machines. You can choose from front-loading and top-loading options, while there are deals on semi-automatic and fully-automatic washing machines, too.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Rs. 55,990 Rs. 33,490 Buy Here LG 8 Kg 5 Star Rs. 50,490 Rs. 34,990 Buy Here Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Rs. 60,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Here Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Rs. 49,990 Rs. 34,490 Buy Here Samsung 12 Kg 5 Star Rs. 52,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Here LG 12 Kg 5 Star Rs. 59,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.