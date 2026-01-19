Technology News
English Edition

Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 11:47 IST
Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung 653L Side-by-Side refrigerator can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines can be purchased at lower prices
  • Samsung’s 653L convertible refrigerator's price drops to Rs. 64,990
  • Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI and bonus bank offers
Advertisement

If you're planning to upgrade your home appliance in this new year, then you've got plenty of options to consider, courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which is currently live for all users in India, offering lucrative deals on a wide range of products, from smartphones and tablets to ACs and other electronics. Home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to microwave ovens and washing machines, are available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Haier, Hitachi, LG, Samsung, and others.

One of the most notable deals is currently live on the Samsung 653L Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerator. With a list price of Rs. 1,21,000, shoppers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 64,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. If a washing machine is on your wishlist, then you can take a look at the LG 9kg 5 Star Front Loading Washing Machine, which is selling for Rs. 29,990, down from its list price of Rs. 30,490.

Apart from platform-based price cuts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value. On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also offering a one-time bonus bank discount based on the amount spent, ranging from Rs. 500 off on cart value more than Rs. 24,990, to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on a single order of Rs. 99,990 or more. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

During the sale, buyers can choose from a wide range of refrigerators depending on form factor, size and cooling capacity. There are single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and convertible refrigerator options to choose from. They can also opt for the size and cooling capacity that they require.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 550 L Rs. 87,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Here
LG 655 L Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 65,990 Buy Here
Samsung 396 L 3 Star Rs. 67,990 Rs. 46,490 Buy Here
Haier 325 L 3 Star Rs. 54,990 Rs. 35,490 Buy Here
Samsung 419 L 3 Star Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,490 Buy Here
Godrej 600 L Rs. 1,18,490 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here
Samsung 653 L 5-in-1 Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 64,990 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on ACs

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, shoppers can find discounts on a wide range of split air conditioners. They can choose from both three-star and five-star AC options, based on their preference. While five-star ACs are considered better for energy efficiency, three-star ACs are also fine for those whose usage is not a lot.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 33,490 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 60,100 Rs. 38,400 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 70,100 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 62,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,900 Rs. 26,440 Buy Here
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star Rs. 74,050 Rs. 42,499 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon also offers discounts on washing machines. You can choose from front-loading and top-loading options, while there are deals on semi-automatic and fully-automatic washing machines, too.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Rs. 55,990 Rs. 33,490 Buy Here
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Rs. 50,490 Rs. 34,990 Buy Here
Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Rs. 60,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Here
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Rs. 49,990 Rs. 34,490 Buy Here
Samsung 12 Kg 5 Star Rs. 52,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Here
LG 12 Kg 5 Star Rs. 59,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Washing machines, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers

Related Stories

Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Launch New Moto Watch in India on This Date
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev's Action Thriller Online?
  3. Hackers Steal Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data from European Space Agency
  4. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Date, Active Cooling Support
  5. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar
  7. Redmi K100 Series Could Feature Qualcomm's Next-Generation Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
  7. Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch
  8. Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  9. Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS
  10. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »