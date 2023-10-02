Technology News

iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone

iPhone users can turn off NameDrop by toggling the Bringing Devices Together option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 October 2023 12:30 IST
iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first previewed iOS 17 during WWDC23 in June

Highlights
  • iOS 17 includes a lot of interesting new features
  • NameDrop only works for sending new contact information
  • iOS 17 released earlier this month as free software update
Advertisement

Apple released iOS 17 for all users across the globe earlier this month alongside the new iPhone 15 series. The latest iteration of the iPhone operating system has many interesting features and upgrades including a new NameDrop feature. This functionality works like AirDrop and allows you to share contact details by placing your iPhone close to someone else's iPhone. This can be performed by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together as well. However, Apple will bring this feature to the wearable in an update later this year. 

How to use the NameDrop feature on iOS 17

iPhone users have to switch on AirDrop to use the NameDrop feature. This can be done by heading to Settings>Select General > AirDrop. Make sure your AirDrop is open to Everyone and both iPhone models are running on iOS 17. Check out how you can swap contacts with another iPhone.

  1. Hold the top of your iPhone near the top of someone else's device.
  2. A glow will emerge from the top of both devices to indicate a successful pairing and NameDrop will appear on both screens.
  3. Continue holding and NameDrop will appear on both screens.
  4. You can choose to Share or Receive Only or do both at once.
  5. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other before NameDrop completes.

NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact. Users can turn off NameDrop by heading into Settings>Select General > AirDrop and toggle the Bringing Devices Together option. Apple already confirmed that NameDrop will be available on Apple Watch in an update later this year.

ios 17 settings NameDrop

iOS 17

 

Apple's iOS 17 software has been available to eligible iPhone models since last week. Besides the NameDrop functionality, the latest operating system brings a lot of improvements and new features to iPhone models including StandBy Mode and a Live Voicemail feature that allows users to read a real-time transcription at the same time the caller is speaking. In iOS 17, the Health app offers new mental health features and Reminders show grocery lists. It also includes an Apple Journal app and Offline Maps allow you to share AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories with other users.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 17, iPhone 15, NameDrop, NameDrop Feature, iOS 17 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant
Google Rolls Out Earthquake Alerts System for Android Smartphones in India

Related Stories

iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus Diwali Deals Teased: Offers on OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2, More
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  4. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  5. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  7. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Spotted Ahead of Possible October India Launch
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Kickstarter Deals Now Live
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  10. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone
  2. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  5. OnePlus Diwali 2023 Sale Announced: Offers on OnePlus Mobiles, TWS and More Expected
  6. OnePlus Open Foldable Phone Spotted Ahead of Possible October India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Likely Soon as Company Drops New Teaser
  8. Apple Reseller Warns Against Using Android USB Type-C Charging Cable for iPhone 15 Series: Report
  9. Noise Air Buds Pro SE TWS Earphones With Up to 45-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Galaxy S24 Ultra Design Suggested in Leaked CAD Renders, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.