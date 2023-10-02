iOS 17: Here's How to Use NameDrop Feature on Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 17 for all users across the globe earlier this month alongside the new iPhone 15 series. The latest iteration of the iPhone operating system has many interesting features and upgrades including a new NameDrop feature. This functionality works like AirDrop and allows you to share contact details by placing your iPhone close to someone else's iPhone. This can be performed by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together as well. However, Apple will bring this feature to the wearable in an update later this year.

How to use the NameDrop feature on iOS 17

iPhone users have to switch on AirDrop to use the NameDrop feature. This can be done by heading to Settings>Select General > AirDrop. Make sure your AirDrop is open to Everyone and both iPhone models are running on iOS 17. Check out how you can swap contacts with another iPhone.

Hold the top of your iPhone near the top of someone else's device. A glow will emerge from the top of both devices to indicate a successful pairing and NameDrop will appear on both screens. Continue holding and NameDrop will appear on both screens. You can choose to Share or Receive Only or do both at once. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other before NameDrop completes.

NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact. Users can turn off NameDrop by heading into Settings>Select General > AirDrop and toggle the Bringing Devices Together option. Apple already confirmed that NameDrop will be available on Apple Watch in an update later this year.

iOS 17

Apple's iOS 17 software has been available to eligible iPhone models since last week. Besides the NameDrop functionality, the latest operating system brings a lot of improvements and new features to iPhone models including StandBy Mode and a Live Voicemail feature that allows users to read a real-time transcription at the same time the caller is speaking. In iOS 17, the Health app offers new mental health features and Reminders show grocery lists. It also includes an Apple Journal app and Offline Maps allow you to share AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories with other users.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.