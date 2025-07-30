Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Deals on iQOO Phones Revealed Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 will start in India on July 31 at 12pm IST, but Prime members can access these deals 12 hours before the sale begins.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2025 19:02 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iQOO 13 (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 52,999

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is set to begin for all customers on July 31 at 12pm IST, with Prime members gaining early access from midnight. The sale will feature major discounts across a range of personal gadgets, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. Among the highlights are top deals on iQOO handsets, along with offers on brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme. Ahead of the sale, we've published details about best discounts on Realme phones, so let's dive into the best iQOO smartphone deals.

In addition to the sale discounts, shoppers can further reduce the effective price of products through extra benefits such as coupons and exchange offers. SBI credit card users and those opting for EMI payments will receive an instant 10 percent discount. Certain bank cardholders can also avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. Readers should note that the prices listed below reflect these offers.

The 12GB + 256GB configuration of the iQOO 13 is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 69,999. During the upcoming sale, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 52,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQOO Z10 has an MRP of Rs. 25,999, and it can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 19,999. Meanwhile, shoppers who buy these phones, or the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10R can also avail of no-cost EMI options up to six months.

Best iQOO Phone Deals Revealed Before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iQOO 13 5G Rs. 61,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 5G Rs. 36,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10x 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
