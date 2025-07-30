Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is set to begin for all customers on July 31 at 12pm IST, with Prime members gaining early access from midnight. The sale will feature major discounts across a range of personal gadgets, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. Among the highlights are top deals on iQOO handsets, along with offers on brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme. Ahead of the sale, we've published details about best discounts on Realme phones, so let's dive into the best iQOO smartphone deals.

In addition to the sale discounts, shoppers can further reduce the effective price of products through extra benefits such as coupons and exchange offers. SBI credit card users and those opting for EMI payments will receive an instant 10 percent discount. Certain bank cardholders can also avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback. Readers should note that the prices listed below reflect these offers.

The 12GB + 256GB configuration of the iQOO 13 is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 69,999. During the upcoming sale, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 52,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQOO Z10 has an MRP of Rs. 25,999, and it can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 19,999. Meanwhile, shoppers who buy these phones, or the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10R can also avail of no-cost EMI options up to six months.

Best iQOO Phone Deals Revealed Before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

