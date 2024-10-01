Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on SSD and Other Storage Devices

In addition to price drops, customers can take advantage of exchange deals and coupon discounts during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 19:17 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on SSD and Other Storage Devices

Photo Credit: Sandisk

Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD can be purchased for Rs. 6,999 during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings deals on storage devices
  • SSDs, HDDs and USB drives can be purchased with big discounts
  • SBI card holders can also get 10 percent instant discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has entered its fifth day for all users in India. It brings discounts on products across a wide range of categories such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and PCs, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have compiled a list of the best deals on PC components if you're looking to build a new PC. In addition to buying gadgets, the sale also offers a great avenue for purchasing new storage devices. It brings price drops, coupon discounts, and other offers on storage devices such as solid-state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), and USB drives.

A notable deal is live on the Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD. This storage device usually retails for Rs. 11,500 but can be purchased for just Rs. 6,999 during the Amazon sale. It features USB 3.2 Gen 2 support with 800MB per second read speeds, two-metre drop protection, and PC and Mac compatibility. Similar offers are also live on products from brands such as Western Digital, Samsung, and Crucial.

In addition to price drops, customers can take advantage of exchange deals and coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. There are also coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.

Best Deals on Storage Devices During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 11,500 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD Rs. 15,400 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Samsung T7 1TB SSD Rs. 23,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD Rs. 7,150 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
Western Digital WD 2TB Rs. 8,385 Rs. 6,799 Buy Now
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Rs. 1,100 Rs. 388 Buy Now
HP 712w 64GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive 1,154 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
Google Lens Gets Upgraded With New Video Feature That Utilises AI Overviews to Generate Responses

