Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD can be purchased for Rs. 6,999 during the Amazon sale
Highlights
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings deals on storage devices
SSDs, HDDs and USB drives can be purchased with big discounts
SBI card holders can also get 10 percent instant discounts
Advertisement
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has entered its fifth day for all users in India. It brings discounts on products across a wide range of categories such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, and PCs, electronics, home appliances, and more. We have compiled a list of the best deals on PC components if you're looking to build a new PC. In addition to buying gadgets, the sale also offers a great avenue for purchasing new storage devices. It brings price drops, coupon discounts, and other offers on storage devices such as solid-state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), and USB drives.
A notable deal is live on the Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD. This storage device usually retails for Rs. 11,500 but can be purchased for just Rs. 6,999 during the Amazon sale. It features USB 3.2 Gen 2 support with 800MB per second read speeds, two-metre drop protection, and PC and Mac compatibility. Similar offers are also live on products from brands such as Western Digital, Samsung, and Crucial.
In addition to price drops, customers can take advantage of exchange deals and coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. There are also coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More