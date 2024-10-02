Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Printers

Check out the best offers on printers during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Highlights
Amazon is offering a huge discount on printers during the sale
Customers can get no-cost EMIs and a bunch of bank offers
Check out the best deals on popular printers during the festive sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 brings a host of interesting offers and discounts across various categories. This also makes the perfect time to buy a printer ahead of the upcoming festive season. And what a great place to get the best printer deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant is currently offering up to 50 percent off on a wide range of printers from popular brands like HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new printer for your home or office, then make sure to check the below-mentioned deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Printers
But, before we get started with the discounts, it's vital to understand certain details regarding bank offers and discounts. Customers can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get no-cost EMIs on popular bank cards, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new printer. With this, let's take a closer look at the best deals on printers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Printers