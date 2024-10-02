Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Printers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 brings a host of interesting offers and discounts across various categories. This also makes the perfect time to buy a printer ahead of the upcoming festive season. And what a great place to get the best printer deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant is currently offering up to 50 percent off on a wide range of printers from popular brands like HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new printer for your home or office, then make sure to check the below-mentioned deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Printers

But, before we get started with the discounts, it's vital to understand certain details regarding bank offers and discounts. Customers can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get no-cost EMIs on popular bank cards, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and more. Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of a new printer. With this, let's take a closer look at the best deals on printers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Printers

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Rs 20,270 Rs 12,999 Buy Now 2 HP Laser MFP 1188Fnw Rs 26,582 Rs 19,999 Buy Now 3 Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Ink Tank Printer Rs 17,999 Rs 13,999 Buy Now 4 Brother DCP-T820DW Printer Rs 23,850 Rs 19,499 Buy Now 5 Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer Rs 18,295 Rs 11,799 Buy Now 6 HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer Rs 17,828 Rs 11,999 Buy Now 7 Epson Ecotank L130 Rs 10,999 Rs 8,299 Buy Now 8 Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer Rs 29,490 Rs 20,499 Buy Now

