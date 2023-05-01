Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023 is set to begin on May 4 for Amazon Prime subscribers, a day before the ecommerce giant's biggest sale of the season opens for all customers. The company will offer several deals, discounts, and offers across a variety of product categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs and appliances, and Amazon-branded devices. It has begun teasing some of these deals via a landing page on its website. Users can also avail of a 10 percent discount on specific bank cards as well as use exchange discounts to lower the prices of eligible products during the upcoming sale. Here's a guide to help you prepare for Amazon's upcoming summer sale.

When is the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023?

The upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale begins at 12am (midnight) on May 4. However, only Amazon Prime will be able to access the deals during the first 24 hours of the sale. If you don't have a subscription, you will have to wait for the next day. Like Amazon's recent sales in the country, the company has not revealed when the sale will end.

What can you expect from the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023?

You can expect to see several discounts and offers on a wide range of products during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, and the platform has already started teasing price-based categories for products that cost less than Rs. 99, Rs. 199, Rs. 299, Rs. 499 and so on. Amazon will also let you take advantage of deals that will be live between 8pm and 12am (midnight) as well as deals priced under Rs. 999. It will also offer 'Grand Opening' deals, and a 'Price Crash' store, as per the landing page for the upcoming sale.

Amazon has teased discounts of up to 70 percent on Amazon branded devices while TVs and appliances will see their prices drop by as much as 60 percent during the sale. Smartphones and accessories will be available starting at Rs. 5,899, while pricing for computer accessories will start at Rs. 99.

In addition to the discounts listed alongside products during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can also avail of 10 percent discounts on Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank credit, debit card, and EMI transactions. Similarly, exchange discounts on eligible products will allow you to lower their prices even further.

Finding the best deals, discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023

There are several ways to make sure that you're getting the best deals and maximise your savings during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. You will need to prepare in advance in order and be aware of upcoming deals and timings for specific sale discounts, such as Amazon's "8pm deals".

1. Plan ahead, add products to your Wishlist

While you should definitely browse through the various sale offers and discounted products when the Amazon Great Summer Sale begins at midnight on Thursday, having a few of your most wanted products added to your Wishlist will let you quickly check if their prices have dropped and then take a decision on whether you should purchase them.

2. Sign up for Amazon Prime or gain access to the 30-day trial

Some of the best deals will be available when the sale begins on Thursday — but these will first be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Some of these deals only survive for a few hours as more customers avail of the offers, and you might want you make sure you have access to the sale when it begins, especially if you are looking forward to purchasing a specific product that has already been confirmed to go on sale via the company's landing page.

3. Do your research and track prices

You can use websites and apps to track the prices of specific products that you're interested in, which will allow you to keep track of their lowest prices and whether it's a good idea to buy them — or some of them — during the upcoming sale. If you see that a product is at its lowest ever price point, it might be the best time to pick up that product.

4. Update your apps and refresh the website regularly

The first thing you should do is update your Amazon Prime app via the Google Play store or the App Store. This should ensure that you have a glitch-free experience when the sale goes live and you receive updates for the latest deals and discounts when you open the app. However, you should also keep an eye on the Amazon website as some of the deals may not be listed on the mobile app.

