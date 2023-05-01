Motorola Edge 40 promotional video has leaked online. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is expected to debut soon in Europe and other markets. Motorola is yet to confirm the launch date of the new Edge 40 series smartphone, which will sit below the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. The leaked video of the Motorola Edge 40 reveals some of the key specifications and features ahead of its launch. Tipster Evan Blass, aka EvLeaks, has also leaked the official images of the Edge 40.

The video reveals the Motorola Edge 40 in its black colour option. The phone will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. It has a vegan leather finish on the back with the Motorola batwing logo at the centre. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with a dual-LED flash module. The text on the camera module also confirms that the Motorola Edge 40 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera will have an aperture of f/1.4, which, according to the company, will be the widest in any smartphone.

The Edge 40 has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The bottom edge of the phone has a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a SIM tray. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.

The tipster also uploaded the design renders of the four colour options likely to be available for the upcoming handset. Other than the black colour option, the Edge 40 will also be available in red and green shades with a vegan leather back panel. There is also a light blue colourway, which seems to have an acrylic back.

The phone's specifications have leaked in the past. The Motorola Edge 40 is said to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC under the hood. The phone is said to pack at least 8GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

A separate report by MySmartPrice revealed that the device will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for HDR10+. On the back, the primary camera will be accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the Motorola Edge 40 will have a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to launch in four colours — Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Magenta.

