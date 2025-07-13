Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has now reached its second day. This is the first time the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has extended Prime Day to make it a three-day sale event. Unlike other sales on the platform, this one is exclusive to those with an active subscription to Amazon Prime. The event features exciting discounts on a wide selection of electronics, including air conditioners, televisions, laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and several other gadgets and appliances. If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, the platform has listed devices with up to a 93 percent discount.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, buyers can find smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit, OnePlus, Noise, and Fire-Boltt listed with heavy discounts. But if you want to bring down the price even further, you can opt for bank offers on the platform. This means if you have an SBI bank credit card or an ICICI bank debit or credit card, and you transact using that, you will get an additional 10 percent discount as long as your cart value is above a particular threshold.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available on Amazon with a direct discount of 59 percent, and can be purchased at the price of Rs. 20,999. Powered by the company's Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, the smartwatch features an AMOLED screen and fitness trackers like heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. It also introduced the sleep coaching feature, which is claimed to guide users towards improved sleep experiences.

Here are our top 10 smartwatch deals from major brands that are currently available on Amazon. Alternatively, if you're planning to buy a new washing machine, you can check the best deals here. Similarly, you can find the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top 10 Offers on Smartwatches

