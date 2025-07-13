Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top 10 Offers on Smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit, OnePlus, Noise, and More

The three-day Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will end on July 14.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (pictured) can be purchased for Rs. 20,999 during the sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has now reached its second day. This is the first time the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has extended Prime Day to make it a three-day sale event. Unlike other sales on the platform, this one is exclusive to those with an active subscription to Amazon Prime. The event features exciting discounts on a wide selection of electronics, including air conditioners, televisions, laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and several other gadgets and appliances. If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, the platform has listed devices with up to a 93 percent discount.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, buyers can find smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit, OnePlus, Noise, and Fire-Boltt listed with heavy discounts. But if you want to bring down the price even further, you can opt for bank offers on the platform. This means if you have an SBI bank credit card or an ICICI bank debit or credit card, and you transact using that, you will get an additional 10 percent discount as long as your cart value is above a particular threshold.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available on Amazon with a direct discount of 59 percent, and can be purchased at the price of Rs. 20,999. Powered by the company's Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, the smartwatch features an AMOLED screen and fitness trackers like heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. It also introduced the sleep coaching feature, which is claimed to guide users towards improved sleep experiences.

Here are our top 10 smartwatch deals from major brands that are currently available on Amazon. Alternatively, if you're planning to buy a new washing machine, you can check the best deals here. Similarly, you can find the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top 10 Offers on Smartwatches

Model List Price Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE) Rs. 50,999 Rs. 20,999
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 15,999
Boat Lunar Discovery Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,099
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,099
Amazfit Active Rs. 19,999 Rs. 6,495
Noise Pulse 4 Max Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,999
Huawei Band 10 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,599
Redmi Watch 5 Active Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,899
Garmin Venu Sq 2 (GPS) Rs. 30,990 Rs. 20,500
pTron Force X11 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 1,098
