Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live for Prime subscribers in India and will go on till July 14. Besides smartphones and laptops, a slew of home appliances are available at discounted prices during the sale. Customers can find significant discounts on washing machines from top brands in this year's Prime Day Sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made using select bank cards. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers.

Whether you're upgrading an old unit or furnishing a new home, investing in a high-performance washing machine is a smart move. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings attractive discounts on the latest models, making it a great time to buy. Models from Samsung, LG, IFB, Bosch and other brands are listed with up to 65 percent discount.

Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank and SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers, exchange deals, and additional coupon discounts. Convenient options like cash on delivery and easy returns are available as well.

Here are our top picks for the best washing machine deals currently available on Amazon. Buyers are encouraged to compare prices across other e-commerce platforms to ensure they're getting the best value.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Discounts on Washing Machines

Model List Price on Amazon Effective Sale Price Buying Link Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW70-IM12929BK) Rs. 46,000 Rs. 28,990 Buy Here Samsung 9 Kg, Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 37,490 Buy Here IFB 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine (Serena GXN 7012) Rs. 36,590 Rs. 27,990 Buy Here Panasonic 7 kg Front Loading Washing Machine (NA-147MH2L01) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Here Bosch 8 kg Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN) Rs. 48,190 Rs. 31,990 Buy Here Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 26,500 Rs. 18,490 Buy Here Haier 8 Kg 5 Front Load Washing Machine (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK) Rs. 46,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.