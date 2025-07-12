Customers can enjoy up to five percent cashback using Amazon Pay
Amazon kicked off its Prime Day 2025 sale in India on July 12. A variety of items, including fashion products, furniture, home appliances and personal gadgets, are being sold at considerably reduced prices than usual, during the sale. To further lower the effective price of a particular product, buyers can avail of bank offers and other additional benefits like exchange offers, coupon discounts and more. The discounted prices and other offers are valid till the end of the sale on July 14.
SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get a 10 percent discount during checkout. As part of Amazon Pay's recent Rewards Gold program, eligible shoppers can get up to five percent cashback. More details about coupon discounts and exchange offers are listed on individual product pages. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of bank offers.
