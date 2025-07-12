Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Popular Brands

Customers can avail of exchange offers, additional coupon discounts and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2025 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends on July 14

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will last till July 14
  • The sale commenced on July 12 at midnight
  • Customers can enjoy up to five percent cashback using Amazon Pay
Amazon kicked off its Prime Day 2025 sale in India on July 12. A variety of items, including fashion products, furniture, home appliances and personal gadgets, are being sold at considerably reduced prices than usual, during the sale. To further lower the effective price of a particular product, buyers can avail of bank offers and other additional benefits like exchange offers, coupon discounts and more. The discounted prices and other offers are valid till the end of the sale on July 14.

SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get a 10 percent discount during checkout. As part of Amazon Pay's recent Rewards Gold program, eligible shoppers can get up to five percent cashback. More details about coupon discounts and exchange offers are listed on individual product pages. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of bank offers.

We have already told you about some of the top deals on personal gadgets like tablets, smart wearables, smartphones, gaming laptops and more. There are some big discounts on items like cameras, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Kindle e-readers as well. We have previously also compiled some lucrative offers that you can grab on home appliances like smart TVs and air conditioners. Here we have put together some of the best deals you can get on refrigerators from popular brands during the ongoing sale.

Best Deals on Refrigerators From Popular Brands During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Haier 598L 83% Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,35,790 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
LG 655L Frost-Free Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,10,399 Rs. 60,990 Buy Now
Samsung 653L Convertible AI Enabled with Wi-Fi Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 60,990 Buy Now
Haier 602L 100% Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,09,390 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
LG 466L Convertible AI ThinQ Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 74,999 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Samsung 419L Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 71,990 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Haier 445L Convertible with Display Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 76,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
LG 343L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 50,799 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now
LG 322L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 46,999 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
Haier 325L with Display Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 54,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
