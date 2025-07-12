Amazon kicked off its Prime Day 2025 sale in India on July 12. A variety of items, including fashion products, furniture, home appliances and personal gadgets, are being sold at considerably reduced prices than usual, during the sale. To further lower the effective price of a particular product, buyers can avail of bank offers and other additional benefits like exchange offers, coupon discounts and more. The discounted prices and other offers are valid till the end of the sale on July 14.

SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a 10 percent additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get a 10 percent discount during checkout. As part of Amazon Pay's recent Rewards Gold program, eligible shoppers can get up to five percent cashback. More details about coupon discounts and exchange offers are listed on individual product pages. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of bank offers.

We have already told you about some of the top deals on personal gadgets like tablets, smart wearables, smartphones, gaming laptops and more. There are some big discounts on items like cameras, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Kindle e-readers as well. We have previously also compiled some lucrative offers that you can grab on home appliances like smart TVs and air conditioners. Here we have put together some of the best deals you can get on refrigerators from popular brands during the ongoing sale.

Best Deals on Refrigerators From Popular Brands During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.